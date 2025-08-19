Gen V Season 2 premieres this September: Release date, cast, and what to expect

Fans of The Boys universe can rejoice as its spin-off, Gen V Season 2, will officially arrive this September on Prime Video. The first three episodes will be dropping on the same day, followed by weekly releases until the finale in October. The sophomore season continues the story of Godolkin University’s young supes, tying directly into the shocking events of The Boys season 4, reported Deadline. Gen V Season 2 will be out on Prime Video.(Screengrab/YouTube)

What is Gen V Season 2 about?

Gen V Season 2 picks up after the bloody events at Godolkin University, where Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/ Derek Luh), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) were framed and imprisoned after Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam’s (Asa Germann) betrayal.

The new season reveals that the heroes were locked away in a brutal rehabilitation center before they were allowed back on campus. Now, with Homelander (Antony Starr) gaining power in the United States and President Calhoun backing his army of supes, the students face a darker, more oppressive university: one where even humans must wear identifying badges, stated a People report.

According to Deadline, showrunner Michele Fazekas teased that the season will explore resistance movements, fractured relationships, and the fallout from The Boys season 4.

Gen V Season 2: Returning and new cast members

The main cast will return- Sinclair as Marie, Broadway as Emma, Phillips as Cate, Germann as Sam, Thor and Luh as Jordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity.

Season 2 also brings with it an introduction of Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher, the new charismatic head of Godolkin University, and Ethan Slater as the founder of that institution, Dr Thomas Godolkin. Other recurring newcomers include Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy.

Cameos from The Boys will include Starlight and The Deep, portrayed by Erin Moriarty and Chace Crawford, respectively.

Gen V Season 2 to pay tribute to Chance Perdomo

A very central part of the show’s new installment is the handling of that tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, who died in March 2024. The actor's role as Andre will not be filled in by someone else, so the season is probably rebuilt to honor him, the Deadline report stated.

"Season 2 is really going to be, in a lot of ways, a tribute to Chance," co-star Sean Patrick Thomas was quoted as saying in the People report. Producers confirmed that Polarity, the father of Andre, will be instrumental in carrying on his son's legacy.

How Gen V Season 2 connects to The Boys

Gen V has always been tightly connected to The Boys. The timeline is such that events follow in sequence: The Boys season 3 → Gen V season 1 → The Boys season 4 → Gen V season 2.

With Cate and Sam now on Homelander's side, even having arrested Frenchie and Kimiko in The Boys, season 2 will only strengthen the crossover between the shows.

Gen V Season 2: When and where to watch

Gen V Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on September 17, 2025, and will conclude on October 22. The season will have eight episodes, with three dropping on the premiere date, after which each episode will arrive weekly on Wednesdays until the finale.

FAQs

Q1: When does Gen V Season 2 premiere?

Gen V season 2 premieres on September 17, 2025, with three episodes launching on Prime Video.

Q2: How many episodes will Gen V Season 2 have?

There will be eight episodes, released weekly after the premiere until October 22.

Q3: Who are the returning cast members?

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Sean Patrick Thomas are all returning.

Q4: How will the show honor Chance Perdomo?

His role will not be recast. Instead, season 2 has been restructured to pay tribute to him, with his character’s father, Polarity, playing a larger role.

Q5: Will The Boys characters appear in Gen V season 2?

Yes. Cameos include Erin Moriarty as Starlight and Chace Crawford as The Deep, with the storyline directly influenced by The Boys season 4.