 'Gen V' Star, Chance Perdomo, dies at 27 in motorcycle accident - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Gen V' Star, Chance Perdomo, dies at 27 in motorcycle accident

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2024 04:21 PM IST

Chance Perdomo has passed away at the age of 27 in a tragic accident.

Chance Perdomo, known for his roles in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen V," has passed away at the age of 27.

Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Gen V,” has died at age 27, following a motorcycle crash, his publicist said, Saturday, March 30, 2024.(AP)
Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Gen V,” has died at age 27, following a motorcycle crash, his publicist said, Saturday, March 30, 2024.(AP)

"We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Chance Perdomo due to a motorcycle accident," his representative stated. "On behalf of the family and his representatives, we ask for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The statement also noted, "Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved in the accident."

Further details about the accident are not currently available.

Most recently, Perdomo portrayed Andre Anderson in the first season of "Gen V," the college-focused spin-off of Amazon Prime's popular series "The Boys." In this universe, where superheroes are celebrities with bad behavior, Perdomo's character was a student at Godolkin University, a school founded by the omnipresent Vought International corporation. His character possessed the power to manipulate metal.

Additionally, Perdomo played a significant role in the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

He starred alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Shelley Conn, and Asa Germann in "Gen V," which premiered last September. Deadline reported that production for the second season of "Gen V" will be postponed following Perdomo's tragic passing.

The producers of "Gen V" expressed their grief in a statement to People Magazine, saying, "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. Chance was always charming, smiling, and an incredibly talented performer. He was a kind and lovely person. We are deeply sorry for Chance’s family and are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague."

Statements from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television were also shared with People, expressing their condolences and support for Perdomo's family and loved ones.

Perdomo's previous notable role was as Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix supernatural horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" from 2018 to 2020. He also portrayed Landon in the last three films of the "After" series.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Southampton, England, Perdomo initially planned to study law but chose to pursue acting instead. He made his acting debut in a 2017 episode of the popular British children's drama series "Hetty Feather."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / 'Gen V' Star, Chance Perdomo, dies at 27 in motorcycle accident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On