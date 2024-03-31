'Gen V' Star, Chance Perdomo, dies at 27 in motorcycle accident

Chance Perdomo, known for his roles in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen V," has passed away at the age of 27. Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Gen V,” has died at age 27, following a motorcycle crash, his publicist said, Saturday, March 30, 2024.(AP)

"We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Chance Perdomo due to a motorcycle accident," his representative stated. "On behalf of the family and his representatives, we ask for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

The statement also noted, "Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved in the accident."

Further details about the accident are not currently available.

Most recently, Perdomo portrayed Andre Anderson in the first season of "Gen V," the college-focused spin-off of Amazon Prime's popular series "The Boys." In this universe, where superheroes are celebrities with bad behavior, Perdomo's character was a student at Godolkin University, a school founded by the omnipresent Vought International corporation. His character possessed the power to manipulate metal.

Additionally, Perdomo played a significant role in the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

He starred alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Shelley Conn, and Asa Germann in "Gen V," which premiered last September. Deadline reported that production for the second season of "Gen V" will be postponed following Perdomo's tragic passing.

The producers of "Gen V" expressed their grief in a statement to People Magazine, saying, "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. Chance was always charming, smiling, and an incredibly talented performer. He was a kind and lovely person. We are deeply sorry for Chance’s family and are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague."

Statements from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television were also shared with People, expressing their condolences and support for Perdomo's family and loved ones.

Perdomo's previous notable role was as Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix supernatural horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" from 2018 to 2020. He also portrayed Landon in the last three films of the "After" series.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Southampton, England, Perdomo initially planned to study law but chose to pursue acting instead. He made his acting debut in a 2017 episode of the popular British children's drama series "Hetty Feather."