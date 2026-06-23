Gram Chikitsalay season 2 review: Rural medical drama fixes its first-season glitches to find its own voice and identity

Gram Chikitsalay season 2 web series review

Cast: Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Garima Vikrant Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav.Director: Lalitam TiwariRating: ★★★

Gram Chikitsalay season 2 poster.

Over the years, The Viral Fever (TVF) has built a reputation for telling simple, heartfelt stories about ordinary people trying to make a difference within broken systems. Gram Chikitsalay season 2 continues that tradition, but with far more confidence than before. While the first season often struggled to step out of Panchayat's shadow, the new season finally feels comfortable being its own show. It shifts its focus to the everyday realities of rural healthcare, shining a light on the people who quietly keep the system running despite endless challenges.

Plot of season 2 of Gram Chikitsalay

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Dr. Prabhat Sinha (Amol Parashar) returns to Bhatkandi only to realise that earning the villagers' trust was the easier part of the job. The bigger challenge lies within the system itself. The Primary Health Centre is running dangerously low on resources, with even basic medicines missing from its shelves. Determined to change things, Prabhat sets his sights on securing the coveted “Adarsh PHC” certification, hoping it will finally bring consistent government support and improve the clinic's functioning.

But his efforts are constantly challenged by Chetak Kumar (Vinay Pathak), the village's trusted quack whose popularity stems from a strange mix of internet advice, homegrown remedies and long-held local beliefs. This 5-episode season spends more time exploring Chetak's backstory, revealing that he was once a medical student who never fulfilled his ambitions.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Dr. Gargi Singh (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) emerges as a strong and steady presence at the clinic. She is no longer a supporting figure on the sidelines but an equal partner in Prabhat's mission. As their bond gradually deepens, Gargi takes the lead in encouraging institutional deliveries and changing long-standing attitudes towards maternal healthcare, a campaign that becomes crucial to their hopes of winning the Adarsh PHC recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Dr. Gargi Singh (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) emerges as a strong and steady presence at the clinic. She is no longer a supporting figure on the sidelines but an equal partner in Prabhat's mission. As their bond gradually deepens, Gargi takes the lead in encouraging institutional deliveries and changing long-standing attitudes towards maternal healthcare, a campaign that becomes crucial to their hopes of winning the Adarsh PHC recognition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Away from the clinic, the season also introduces a pakadwa vivaah crisis involving ward boy Govind (Akash Makhija), adding another layer of humour and chaos to village life. The focus is no longer just on Prabhat's journey, but on the people of Bhatkandi and their collective effort to build something better despite the odds. Performances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Away from the clinic, the season also introduces a pakadwa vivaah crisis involving ward boy Govind (Akash Makhija), adding another layer of humour and chaos to village life. The focus is no longer just on Prabhat's journey, but on the people of Bhatkandi and their collective effort to build something better despite the odds. Performances {{/usCountry}}

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You know that feeling when you're watching someone and you just want them to catch a break? That's exactly what watching Amol Parashar as Dr. Prabhat Sinha feels like this season. The man just wants to do the right thing, and the world keeps throwing obstacles his way. He gives a deeply sincere performance that makes you root for him from the very first episode.

And then there's Vinay Pathak, who is just an absolute joy to watch. Chetak Kumar could have been the typical villain of the piece, but Vinay doesn't let that happen. He brings such warmth and unpredictability to the role that you can't help but like him even when he's being insufferable.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor gets a proper arc this time around as Dr. Gargi Singh. She finally feels like an integral part of the story rather than someone who's just... there. Her scenes with Prabhat have an easy, unforced chemistry that brings a lot of heart to the season.

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But honestly? Anandeshwar Dwivedi absolutely steals the show as compounder Phutani. The man is a scene-stealer in the best possible way. His comic timing is flawless, and the way he slips into the local dialect makes every line land perfectly.

And here's a nice little touch. The show doesn't overdo its crossovers. When familiar faces from Panchayat like Binod (Ashok Pathak) and Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) show up, it feels completely organic, not forced. And then there's a delightful appearance by Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav that gives the season a fantastic boost right in the middle, just when the pacing starts to settle into a rhythm.

What works for season 2

Season 2 finally stops trying to be the next Panchayat, It steps out of that shadow and finds its own voice; in the messy, everyday reality of running a tiny health centre with barely any resources.

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Writers Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava handle the tone of the show very well. It could've easily gone overboard with the satire or leaned too hard into the melodrama. Instead, they keep it surprisingly light. The writing also doesn't shy away from the mess. Bureaucracy, blind faith, local corruption—it's all there. And what makes it land is the sincerity.

What does not work

For all the things Gram Chikitsalay season 2 gets right, it isn't completely free of flaws. The biggest issue is the pacing. A few scenes simply stretch longer than they need to, and you can feel the momentum slowing down as the episodes progress. There are moments when you're waiting for the story to move forward, but the show takes its own sweet time getting there.

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There's also no denying that Panchayat still hangs over the show in some places. At times, Dr Prabhat Sinha feels a little too similar to Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar). The mannerisms and the reluctant outsider energy can make you feel like you've seen this character before, which occasionally takes away from Gram Chikitsalay's efforts to establish its own identity.

A few of the emotional scenes also don't land as strongly as they could have because the build-up feels unnecessarily long. By the time the show reaches its emotional peak, some of that impact has already faded.

Verdict

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Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 is a sincere and grounded look at the realities of grassroots healthcare. It feels like a clear step up from its first season, finding more confidence in its storytelling and standing out as a thoughtful, socially aware comedy-drama. The show stays warm, easy to connect with, and genuinely likeable throughout, even if it sometimes moves at a pace that feels a little too restrained.

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