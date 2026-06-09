Exclusive | Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma to tie the knot in July

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker boyfriend Sharan Sharma are all set to take the plunge! We have exclusively learnt that the couple will tie the knot in Mumbai next month. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma have been dating since 2022.

Akansha and Sharan have been dating for almost four years now but have always kept their relationship low profile. The couple intends to keep the marriage lowkey as well with a selected guest list.

A source tells us, “Akansha and Sharan are getting married on July 11 followed with a wedding reception on July 12. The reception will take place in JW Marriott and hosted by the boy’s side.”

Also Read | Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marks Women's Day by sharing that she froze her eggs: ‘The last two weeks were intense’

The hush-hush wedding is being planned in a way that no printed invitation cards have been set out. The couple wants to keep the celebrations a completely private affair and want to celebrate it in the presence of family and close friends only.

The Monica O My Darling actor started dating Sharan in 2022 and the two of them kept their relationship a secret for almost six months before the news was made public. While they continue to maintain a low profile, the two are known to travel together and be each other’s plus ones in various industry gatherings.