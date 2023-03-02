Grogu's whereabouts after The Mandalorian: A look into the future of Star Wars

In a galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars sequel trilogy introduced new heroes, villains, and storylines. But one fan-favourite character remained conspicuously absent from the trilogy's events: Grogu, the adorable and enigmatic child of The Mandalorian. While The Mandalorian is set in a time period before the sequel trilogy, many fans have been wondering where Grogu might be during those events.

Executive producer and director of The Mandalorian, Dave Filoni, explained that there is an expansive room in the Star Wars galaxy for stories to be told and characters to be doing things. While Yoda's words in Return of the Jedi led us to believe that Luke Skywalker was the last Jedi, subsequent stories, including The Mandalorian, introduced many active Force users such as Grogu. Therefore, the possibility exists that Grogu could be doing something entirely different during the events of the sequel trilogy.

Fans feared the worst when Din Djarin allowed Grogu to go with Luke Skywalker to learn the ways of the Force. It was believed that Grogu would eventually become a victim of Kylo Ren's destruction of Luke's Jedi Order. However, The Book of Boba Fett revealed that Grogu chose to follow the Way of the Mandalorian rather than become a Jedi, sparing him from Kylo Ren's wrath.

As of now, Grogu's whereabouts during the events of The Force Awakens and the sequel trilogy remain unknown. While The Mandalorian is set within The New Republic era, the timeline of the sequel trilogy is set decades later in the Rise/Fall of the First Order era. The new episodes of The Mandalorian streaming on Disney+ may provide some clues about Grogu's future, as series creator Jon Favreau has teased an "evolution" in the Grogu-Mando dynamic following Skywalker's training.