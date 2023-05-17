Gulshan Devaiah jokes he'd like 'Padma Bhushan, please' for his performance in Dahaad

Gulshan Devaiah is often among the funniest actors on Twitter, and has now asked for the Padma Bhushan. He was jokingly responding to a fan who tweeted that Gulshan and Vijay Varma should be honoured with lifetime achievement awards in the next few years for their fine work in all of their projects. Dahaad is currently streaming on Prime Video and also features Sonakshi Sinha and Soham Shah in lead roles. (Also read: Gulshan Devaiah sees 'so much of Vasan Bala' in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy)

Gulshan Devaiah plays a cop in the web series Dahaad.

The fan wrote, "Ok Sonakshi Sinha has KILLED it in Dahaad and how! Also @gulshandevaiah and @realvjy can never put a foot wrong. They act as if they want a lifetime achievement in the next couple of years only. Kya kamaal log hai re yeh dono (Both are such wonderful people)." Gulshan was quick to reply with, "Padma Bhushan please (folded hands emoji)."

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad opened to mixed reviews last week. Nonetheless, Gulshan and Vijay are widely being praised for their nuanced act in the new cop drama. Gulshan often responds to fans praising his performance or the show, with a "thank you" picture featuring himself from the sets of Dahaad.

When several fans questioned him about the next season of the show, Gulshan responded to one with: "Season 10 , Ep 156 ka wait kar lo (wait for season 10, episode 156)."

On Wednesday, Gulshan shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from Dahaad sets. These included pictures of his co-stars Sonakshi, Vijay, and Soham. He wrote in a series of tweets, "Khoob jamega rang, jab milenge teen yaar! aap, main aur sarkari ghoda (It will quite a party when we reunite - you, me and the service gun) Sona !!It was fun!! Lots of fun!! Doing readings, rehearsals, filming scenes, playing volleyball, playing the fool, chit chat, eating meals, dance parties, badminton, chilling and some more chilling. #Dahaah in my opinion is your best work & I know there’s more to come. Many cheers to you Sona!!"

Dahaad features Soham, Sonakshi, and Gulshan as police officers chasing a serial killer who is after young girls. Zoya and Reema have co-written the show while Reema directed it along with Ruchika Oberoi.

