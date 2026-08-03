Has Shivangi Joshi won Lock Upp even after getting evicted? Internet jokes the dead are never dead in Ektaa Kapoor shows

Lock Upp is in its finale week and the winner will be revealed by the end of this week. But several reports have surfaced on social media that have claimed that Shivangi Joshi has won the reality show, defeating the other contestants Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola. This led to hilarious reactions, given Shreya had previously named Shivangi for eviction.

How can Shivangi still win?

Shivangi Joshi was named for eviction by Shreya Kalra in Lock Upp 2.

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Even as many on social media dismissed that Shivangi can't win the show because Shreya had named her when she was given the advantage to evict someone from the show. But in the latest episode, another twist was revealed when Harshad Chopda argued that the decision was not fair. Co-host Riteish Deshmukh gave Harshad the power to make Shivangi a finalist and sacrifice his position in the finale. Harshad did not think even for a second to take that decision and made a farewell from the show. Therefore, Shivangi is still in the running to become the winner!

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How internet reacted

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the report that Shreya won, many posted their comments on X. One user said, “So dumb & undeserving! That girl was literally going home if it wasn’t for Harshad's sacrifice & mind you she don’t even need that prize money like what has become of tv shows? Contestants who give their all get eliminated/runner up & the winners are nallas who sleep whole season?” Another wrote, “The dead are never dead in Ektaa Kapoor show so I am not surprised!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the report that Shreya won, many posted their comments on X. One user said, “So dumb & undeserving! That girl was literally going home if it wasn’t for Harshad's sacrifice & mind you she don’t even need that prize money like what has become of tv shows? Contestants who give their all get eliminated/runner up & the winners are nallas who sleep whole season?” Another wrote, “The dead are never dead in Ektaa Kapoor show so I am not surprised!” {{/usCountry}}

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A comment read, “I have never been more annoyed by a contestant as much as I am by Shivangi. She literally manipulated harshad into sacrificing. Her overdramatized reactions give me an ick!!!” “Bro, what even was that drama? If this was the plan, we could've just watched an Ektaa Kapoor serial. Harshad wasn't a contestant—he was just Shivangi's stepping stone. Congratulations, Shivangi Joshi, for successfully running an Ektaa Kapoor script,” wrote another.

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Shivangi and Harshad have worked together in Ektaa's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4. In the show, Shivangi had revealed that her parents worked very hard after facing severe loss in business, and that she is now the only earning member of the family.

Shivangi stated that her parents worked at a canteen, stitched clothes and washed utensils to make ends meet. “They always felt ashamed about not being able to provide food to the family. I am the only one who earns in my family, and I take care of everybody. After going through that phase, I decided never to go through it again,” she added.

Lock Upp is created by Ektaa Kapoor through her production company, Balaji Telefilms, and is co-hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The show is available to watch on Netflix.