HBO defends JK Rowling's involvement in Harry Potter series despite problematic stance on transgender community

What HBO said

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance. JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement," HBO's statement stated.

It also added that its parent company Warner Bros “been working with JK Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years” and "her contribution has been invaluable." The report also states that HBO chief Casey Bloys informed the media at an event on November 12 that JK Rowling was “very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and the director,” and her anti-trans statements "haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or productions staff."

A couple of days before that, Rowling had shared a screenshot of a tweet by an X user who wrote, “My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined” when the author had revealed that she's “very involved” in the Harry Potter series. Rowling wrote along with the screenshot, “I've only just seen this response to me saying I'm very involved in the Harry Potter TV show and I think I've pulled something laughing.”

About Harry Potter series

Warner Bros launched an open casting call for the leads Harry, Hermoine and Ron, who were played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, respectively, in the eight-part movie franchise.

The series will most likely go ahead with newcomers for the top three characters and mix it with veterans for the adult cast, like the movie franchise, which featured Richard Harris as Dumbledore and roped in Michael Gambon after his death. Late star Maggie Smith played Professor McGonagall, and Alan Rickman starred as Professor Snape.

Mark Rylance, 64, who won an Academy Award for best supporting actor in 2016 for his work in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, is reportedly at the top of the casting wishlist to play Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series.