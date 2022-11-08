Hostel Daze season 3 teaser: Raju Srivastava makes his final appearance, makes fans emotional. Watch

The teaser for the third season of the popular web series Hostel Daze was released on Tuesday. The show tracks the lives of a group of friends in an engineering college hostel with each season focusing on one year of their academic calendar. The new season sees the gang enter engineering college’s ‘mid-life crisis’--the third year. Also read: Jugaadistan Review: Scam 1992 meets Dil Dosti Etc in this campus thriller-drama

The teaser begins with some glimpses and a mini recap of the first two seasons as the narrator explains how each year in an engineering college hostel is different. We then come to the third year and new footage, which the narrator describes as the ‘hostel’s mid-life crisis’. “Just like a lamp flutters before extinguishing, an engineer bubbles up in the third year,” says the voice over as we see the protagonists encounter a variety of new situations, facing from new girls in the campus to new romantic angles.

This is followed by Jatin aka Jhantoo (Nikhil Vijay) leading a group of students in a protest against the college before the crowd is dispersed by angry guards. The montage that followed showed the various guest appearances on the show this season. The one that caught many fans’ eye was Raju Srivastava, who appears to be playing a tea shop vendor or paanwallah around the campus. Spotting the recently-deceased comedian made several fans emotional, who dropped heart emojis in his memory in the comments section. “Late raju ji ko dekh ke acha lga (It was good seeing late Raju ji),” wrote one.

The new season is the first without Adarsh Gourav, who played the lead Ankit in the first two seasons. This is something many fans lamented in their comments. The rest of the principle cast--comprising of Ahsaas Channa, Nikhil Vijay, Shubham Gaur, Luv Vispute, and Ayushi Gupta return, with Utsav Sarkar joining as well. “Really excited for this,” commented one fan. Another wrote, “Ankit is missing and that is sad. But still looking forward.”

Hostel Daze Season is created by The Viral Fever (TVF) & directed by Abhinav Anand. The third season will premiere on Prime Video on November 16.

