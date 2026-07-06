House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 ending explained: Rhaenyra's reign crumbles after Prince Daeron, Tumbleton twist

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 proves that winning the Iron Throne is one thing and ruling from it is another. Instead of grand battles and dragonfire, this week's episode follows Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) through three tense days in King's Landing as she struggles with a bankrupt kingdom, growing political pressure and one difficult choice after another.

What happens in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3?

Emma D'arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon 3. (HBO)

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The episode begins in the Reach, where Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) meets Lord Ormund Hightower (James Norton). Facing three dragons, Caraxes, Vermithor, and Silverwing ridden by Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) and Ulf White (Tom Bennett), respectively, Ormund agrees to bend the knee to Rhaenyra. Dameon also demands to take King Viserys and Alicent Hightower's youngest son, Prince Daeron Targaryen, with him, which he eventually does.

Back at the Red Keep, Rhaenyra learns that winning the throne is much easier than ruling from it. Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) has emptied the royal treasury before fleeing, leaving the Crown nearly bankrupt as King's Landing struggles with hunger. Every meeting brings a fresh crisis, from managing the Small Council to dealing with the growing unrest among the smallfolk.

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Emma D’Arcy and Sonoya Mizuno in HOTD 3.

{{^usCountry}} Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) suggests declaring her older son, King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) dead. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) also asks Rhaenyra to legitimise Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) and Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim). The High Septon refuses to acknowlege her as the queen because Aegon's body has never been recovered. Each setback chips away at her authority just days into her reign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) suggests declaring her older son, King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) dead. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) also asks Rhaenyra to legitimise Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) and Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim). The High Septon refuses to acknowlege her as the queen because Aegon's body has never been recovered. Each setback chips away at her authority just days into her reign. {{/usCountry}}

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At the same time, Daemon is already thinking beyond the war. In a lengthy conversation in High Valyrian, he argues that their dragons should be used to build an empire, not just secure the Iron Throne. Before leaving for the Vale, he reminds Rhaenyra that the boy they believe is Daeron will eventually have to die.

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 ending explained

Hoping to show mercy, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) decides against executing him and instead plans to send him to the Wall. Before that can happen, she allows Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) one last meeting with her son.

That's when the truth comes out. The biggest twist of the episode reveals that the boy Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) brought back from the Reach isn't Prince Daeron Targaryen (Charlie Gordon) after all. The frightened boy admits he isn't the real Daeron (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth). He's an ordinary decoy child forced to bleach his hair and pretend to be the prince, while the real Daeron remained safely with Lord Ormund Hightower's (James Norton) army. While Team Black celebrated capturing a key Green prince, the real Daeron escaped with his dragon, Tessarion.

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The next blow lands almost immediately. A dragonkeeper arrives in King's Landing with news that Ormund has seized Tumbleton. The town has fallen, and innocent people, including Hugh the Hammer's (Kieran Bew) wife, are now trapped inside. Rhaenyra's first instinct is to respond with dragonfire. But burning Tumbleton would also mean killing the very people she is trying to protect. Once again, she's forced to choose between winning the war and holding on to her principles.

Daemon Targaryeon and Caraxes.

For readers of Fire & Blood, the fall of Tumbleton is another surprise. In the books, the battle happens much later. Bringing it forward suggests the show is reshuffling one of the Dance of the Dragons' biggest turning points.

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The episode also deepens the growing cracks within Team Black. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) finally confronts Rhaenyra after she refuses to legitimise Addam and Alyn despite his request. From his perspective, House Velaryon has sacrificed everything for her claim. Rhaenyra, however, hesitates because legitimising Corlys' sons could reopen uncomfortable questions about bastardy and succession, especially given the long-standing scrutiny surrounding her own children.

The final scenes shows Rhaenyra watching the Green banners burn alongside her father King Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) old bed. It marks the end of Green rule inside the Red Keep, but it also feels like the last link to the peaceful reign Viserys tried to preserve. With the bed reduced to ashes, Rhaenyra is left to rule a kingdom shaped by war.

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Episode 4 trailer

The episode 4 trailer shifts the focus to Tumbleton, where Ormund Hightower's army has tightened its hold over the occupied town. With innocent civilians trapped inside, Rhaenyra faces an impossible decision: strike with her dragons or find another way to reclaim the city without causing a massacre.

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The preview also shows Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) arriving at Harrenhal in search of Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell). Instead, they come face-to-face with Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), while Aemond remains missing after the events of episode 2.

Back in King's Landing, Rhaenyra is still struggling to steady her rule. An empty treasury, growing unrest and mounting political pressure leave her with little room for error. Elsewhere, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) continue their mysterious journey, one of the show's biggest deviations from Fire & Blood. The trailer also hints at Rhaena's (Phoebe Campbell) storyline moving forward, with her connection to the wild dragon Sheepstealer expected to play a bigger role in the episodes ahead.