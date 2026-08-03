House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 ending explained: Rhaenyra Targaryen betrayed, dragon battle chaos before finale

For the better part of House of the Dragon Season 3, the show has revolved around politics, betrayal and changing alliances, but Episode 7 marked the arrival of the chaos the show's audience had been waiting for. The penultimate episode was filled with fights between dragons, betrayal and a shocking revelation in the end, marking a turning point in the Dance of the Dragons storyline. [Warning: Spoilers ahead.]

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 ending explained: Is Sunfyre alive? What it means for Aegon and Rhaenyra Targaryen ahead of the finale. (Warner Bros.)

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[Also read: Ewan Mitchell reveals the trick he adopts to keep Aemond Targaryen unpredictable in House of the Dragon | Exclusive | Web Series]

What happened so far in season 3

This season had been bringing all the important characters to their breaking point. Although Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) now rules King's Landing after losing both her sons in the battle, she has struggled to retain power. While recruiting dragonseeds like Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) and Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) helped strengthen the Blacks by giving them additional dragonriders, it has caused some discord among her faithful allies and has brought new tensions in her camp as well.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Greens have been falling apart due to internal strife. It was thought that King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) died during the battle of Rook's Rest. Now, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) is ruling as the Prince Regent on Vhagar. However, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has been concerned with her son's weird visions and behaviour. As Rhaenyra gains more and more ground, Ormund Hightower (James Norton) starts building his power by taking over Tumbleton and planning against the Blacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Greens have been falling apart due to internal strife. It was thought that King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) died during the battle of Rook's Rest. Now, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) is ruling as the Prince Regent on Vhagar. However, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has been concerned with her son's weird visions and behaviour. As Rhaenyra gains more and more ground, Ormund Hightower (James Norton) starts building his power by taking over Tumbleton and planning against the Blacks. {{/usCountry}}

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Matt Smith in House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7.

Episode 7: The Dragon in Winter

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Episode 7, which is named The Dragon in Winter, starts with Helaena (Phia Saban) having visions again. She sees glimpses of what tragedies will happen in the future, such as an angry mob attacking the Dragonpit and rural landscapes covered by an eclipse. Trying to get some answers, Rhaenyra begs Helaena to show her where her enemies are, but she does not get any clues.

The situation gets more grim at Harrenhal with Aemond's weird dream involving Alicent. Their actual conversation that follows becomes even grimmer as their meeting culminates with Alicent trying to poison her son. In fact, that scene showcases the extent to which the Green family has been corrupted by their hatred since Alicent does not even trust her son anymore.

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At last, one of the greatest mysteries of the whole season is unravelled and the identity of the spy in Rhaenyra's camp is discovered. This is none other than Ulf the White, the dragonseed that rides Silverwing. Together with Ormund Hightower, Ulf participates in an elaborate scheme aimed at making Rhaenyra attack from all sides possible. The plan includes raising people against the queen in King's Landing, forcing her to attack Tumbleton where innocent people will surely die, and kidnapping Corlys Velaryon for ransom.

This episode also gives us some of the most spectacular scenes in terms of action in the Vale. Rhaenyra's group faces Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell), and her crazed dragon called Sheepstealer. It appears that Daemon’s decision not to tell Rhaenyra the truth about his daughter leads to yet another crack between them. This leads to a fierce dragon battle where multiple dragons attack Sheepstealer mid-air. This results in Sheepstealer being seriously injured in the process. Rhaena is captured and brought back to King’s Landing.

Ending explained

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The final few minutes of the episode drastically change the path of the war. Throughout the season, Aegon II had been surviving with the feeling of defeat and shame. Hiding, having been badly injured, and seeing the dead body of his dragon being presented as if it were a trophy, Aegon reaches a place where he is willing to die than run. Thinking that there is no way out for him, Aegon decides to die with pride. All he wants is to leave a legacy that people should remember him as a king not as a coward. Then comes the biggest twist of the episode.

Sunfyre, who was thought to be dead after the Battle of Rook’s Rest, emerges from the woods. Wounded, broken, and almost unrecognisable, Sunfyre’s appearance reflects the state of Aegon himself. In a flash of an instant, everything changes for the better. Rather than accept defeat, Aegon enters the fray once more. Witnessing his dragon alive, he utters the command “Dracarys” as Sunfyre breathes fire at the army arrayed before them.

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Tom Glynn-Carney in House of the Dragon season 3.

How did Sunfyre survive?

Of course, questions emerge as Sunfyre returns. Firstly, perhaps, Sunfyre did not die at all but was simply motionless for a while while healing from its injuries at Rook's Rest. Early in the season, Aegon was certain that he could sense that his dragon was alive despite Sunfyre showing no sign of life.

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A popular fan theory posits that blood magic might have been unknowingly initiated by Aegon when he killed a man holding one of the scales of Sunfyre. Yet, nothing of this sort can be found in Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. As for the books, Sunfyre survives the Battle of Rook's Rest. Criston Cole's army finds the wounded dragon and heals it until it becomes capable of flying again. Though, that changes here. With Sunfyre returning in Episode 7, the show seems to align with the story from the books.

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What to expect from the season 3 finale

The official trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon Season 3 hints at the impending Battle of Tumbleton and sets the tone for the most gruesome parts of the Dance of the Dragons.

Daemon tries to persuade Rhaenyra to stop playing games and use her strength now that she has found out that Aegon II is alive. “You hold absolute power in your hands. All you have to do is exercise it,” he tells her. Simultaneously, Helaena gives a frightening prediction that shows how badly the Targaryen dynasty has splintered when she says, “Our father would hate you for this.”

Corlys Velaryon, who is now captured, does not surrender as he tells Ormund Hightower, “Victory… or a mountain of dead Hightowers.” The trailer ends with both armies rushing into battle with promises of dragon fire, betrayal, and many deaths.

House of the Dragon season 3 finale will air on August 10 in India on JioHotstar.