House of the Dragon's Sonoya Mizuno says Mysaria-Rhaenyra kiss in Episode 6 was unscripted

House of the Dragon is coming up with new twists and turns with every episode. The Game of Thrones spin-off prequel series introduced new relationships, alliances and conspiracies in the sixth episode of its second season. However, audiences were taken by surprise by the intimacy between Rhaenyra and Mysaria during an emotional sequence. Sonoya Mizuno, who portrays the latter, in an interview with The Wrap revealed that the kissing scene between her and Emma D'Arcy's characters was unscripted. (Also read: House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 review: Search for a dragon rider underscores crisis at both ends) Sonoya Mizuno recently spoke about her unscripted kiss in House of the Dragon.

Sonoya says kiss with Emma wasn't initially in script

Sonoya, while recalling her prep work prior to the romantic scene, told, “It wasn’t scripted as a kiss. I think it was scripted as … there’s just breath between them or something, and then whatever happens is interrupted.” According to the portal, Sonoya mentioned that she, D’Arcy, and showrunner Ryan Condal had several discussions over months with everyone on board about the direction of the story. It was D’Arcy who proposed how the scene could unfold.

She also said, “Because we were separate in the room … Mysaria has told this story, (Rhaenyra) felt the instinct to hold her, to comfort her. From that, it felt so organic to go into the kiss. I don’t think either of them have been hugged like that in a long time, if not ever. I think it was the hug — the intimate vulnerability of that hug — which which morphed into this very tender and passionate kiss, which was quite … amazing. I think it’s very thrilling in the moment for both of them.”

Sonoya Mizuno on Rhaenyra-Mysaria's bond

Sonoya recalled that she and Emma earlier wanted to avoid the kiss to not appear ‘queer-baity in any sense’. However, the actor emphasised that the intimacy of their hug made their kiss feel ‘emotionally so right’.

In the 6th episode of the American fantasy-drama, after the brutal events of Rook’s Rest, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) turned to Mysaria (Sonoya) for support during the immediacy of dragon warfare. Mysaria, a trusted confidant, reassured Rhaenyra that she is meant to be queen. As the two women shared a heartfelt moment, Mysaria opened up about her traumatic past, leading to a passionate kiss between them.

House of the Dragon is based on Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin. The series is available for streaming on JioCinema.