How much violence is too much violence on the web? Vishal Furia reacts

OTT platforms have grown in popularity as a result of its graphic content, with severe violence becoming a mainstay of crime thrillers and horror films. Take, for example, web series and films like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Betaal, Haseen Dillruba (2021), and, most recently, Love Hostel, which has been dubbed a gruesome and gory noir by many.

And, as the debate over web content censorship continues, the key question is now: How much violence is too much violence on OTT platforms? “On screen violence or suggestive violence is sometimes shown to incite extreme emotions from the audience,” says Vishal Furia, director of horror film Chhorii (2021) and co-director of web series Criminal Justice.

Talking about how violence is often used as a device to advance the narrative, he continues, “This incitement can evoke sympathy or hate depending on the way the story is told by the creator. In horror movies, violence is sometimes used as a strong device to tell the story.”

He shares, “In my film, Chhorii, pregnant women slayed their bellies, which was a metaphor for the evil of female infanticide.” Furia continues, “A skilled storyteller will always use violence effectively and self-censor his content. Violence without motive is just plain boring and evokes no emotions except repulsion.”

