I will rather wait than waste myself: Mridul

Actor Mridul Das says he is not ready to play hero’s friend or take up other such small roles. Instead, he prefers to wait and work more on his craft so he could make an impact with his work.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Brahmaraksaha actor says, “It has been seven years since I started and still maintain that I will only take up impactful roles. I have worked so much on myself so I can’t waste my craft with blink and miss roles. Though I am not seeking to play leads but if my role is that of 10 minutes it should be dhamakedaar.”

His big break came back in 2015 with a cola commercial with Salman Khan. “My three years of prep and hard work got answered with one project which gave me instant recognition. My second one was ICC World Cup’s campaign Mauka Mauka in which I was India’s face. Till date, I have done 80-odd commercials,” he says.

Talking more about initial days, “As I was not getting good roles so, I started doing episodic for Crime Patrol and Gumrah. I took those roles out of need but as it is said ‘phir maza aane laga’ and then the process taught me a lot about realism. I also played antagonist in a fantasy show followed by KZK.”

The actor made his digital debut with series Bombers. “It did not work much. So, technically State of Seige: Temple Attack can be called my debut and though I play a dreaded terrorist I am very happy with the kind of response I am getting,” says actor and adds that he will be next seen in a series tentatively titled The Caves.

Telling us about his journey he says, “My mother is from Mumbai, where I was born and brought up, and my father is from Kolkata. They separated when I was one year old. After schooling, I joined engineering but doing plays I realised that I am wasting my prime time. So, I joined bachelor mass-media course. I fully utilised the time in preparing myself, doing workshops, training, auditioning and doing plays. I started doing small roles and my first such show was for serial Parvarish in which I played a friend’s role which did not even had a mention in the credit! But that was certainly a lesson for me.”

Mridul has shot for the show Gumrah in Varanasi. “I have shot in many places in UP, but I feel a special with city. I am a Christian, yet I’m able to connect with the vibes of the spiritual city. That’s the reason after the shoot I again went just to travel and spend time in the city.”