IIFA Digital Awards 2025 full list of nominees: Jaideep Ahlawat and Ananya Panday score double nods
2025 marks the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA). The show will be hosted by Kartik Aaryan.
The nominations for the IIFA Digital Awards have been announced! On Wednesday, the official Instagram account of the awards show revealed the nominations in the categories for web film and series, respectively. Some of the most nominated shows include Panchayat Season 3 and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Meanwhile, actors who scored double nominations were Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gives hosting tips to Kartik Aaryan in Rajasthani at IIFA event, both greet audience with Khamma Ghani)
Here are the nominees:
Best Film
Maharaj
Sector 36
Agni
Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba
Amar Singh Chamkila
Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Web Film
Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila
Vikrant Massey for Sector 36
Pankaj Tripathi for Murder Mubarak
Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Rautu ka Raaz
Pratik Gandhi for Agni
Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Web Film
Ananya Panday in CTRL
Parineeti Chopra for Amar Singh Chamkila
Preeti Panigrahi for Girls will be Girls
Taapsee Pannu for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba
Kriti Sanon for Do Patti
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Web Film
Karisma Kapoor for Murder Mubarak
Shahana Goswami for Despatch
Shalini Pandey for Maharaj
Anupriya Goenka for Berlin
Dimple Kapadia for Murder Mubarak
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Web Film
Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36
Vijay Varma for Murder Mubarak
Sparsh Srivashtava for Ae Watan Mere Watan
Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba
Jaideep Ahlawat for Maharaj
Best Director (Web Film)
Shuchi Talati for Girls will be Girls
Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
Aditya Nimblakar for Sector 36
Siddharth P Malhotra for Maharaj
Rahul Dholakia for Agni
Best Story (Original)
Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls
Vipul Mehta, Sneha Desai for Maharaj
Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti
Rahul Dholakia for Agni
Best Series
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
IC814: The Kandahar Hijack
Kota Factory Season 3
Gullak Season 4
Panchayat Season 3
Maamla Legal Hai
Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Series
Ravi Kishan for Maamla Legal Hai
Vijay Verma for IC814: The Kandahar Hijack
Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup
Jaideep Ahlawat for The Broken News Season 2
Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3
Varun Dhawan for Citadel: Honey Bunny
Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Series
Ananya Panday for Call Me Bae
Neena Gupta for Panchayat Season 3
Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup
Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3
Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Series
Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3
Arif Zakaria for Freedom at Midnight
Kay Kay Menon for Citadel: Honey Bunny
Raghubir Yadav for Panchayat Season 3
Durgesh Kumar for Panchayat Season 3
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Series
Richa Chadha for Heeramandi
Sanjeeda Sheikh for Heeramandi
Kani Kusruti for Maharani Season 3
Aaliyah Qureshi for Bandish Bandits Season 2
Sunita Rajwar for Panchayat Season 3
The winners will be announced during the award ceremony, which will take place in Jaipur on March 8 and 9.
