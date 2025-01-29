IIFA Digital Awards 2025 full list of nominees: Jaideep Ahlawat and Ananya Panday score double nods

The nominations for the IIFA Digital Awards have been announced! On Wednesday, the official Instagram account of the awards show revealed the nominations in the categories for web film and series, respectively. Some of the most nominated shows include Panchayat Season 3 and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Meanwhile, actors who scored double nominations were Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gives hosting tips to Kartik Aaryan in Rajasthani at IIFA event, both greet audience with Khamma Ghani) Ananya Panday got nominated for CTRL and Call Me Bae; while Jaideep Ahlawat scored IFFA nods for Maharaj and The Broken News Season 2.

Here are the nominees:

Best Film

Maharaj

Sector 36

Agni

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Web Film

Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila

Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Pankaj Tripathi for Murder Mubarak

Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Rautu ka Raaz

Pratik Gandhi for Agni

Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Web Film

Ananya Panday in CTRL

Parineeti Chopra for Amar Singh Chamkila

Preeti Panigrahi for Girls will be Girls

Taapsee Pannu for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Web Film

Karisma Kapoor for Murder Mubarak

Shahana Goswami for Despatch

Shalini Pandey for Maharaj

Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

Dimple Kapadia for Murder Mubarak

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Web Film

Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

Vijay Varma for Murder Mubarak

Sparsh Srivashtava for Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Jaideep Ahlawat for Maharaj

Best Director (Web Film)

Shuchi Talati for Girls will be Girls

Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Aditya Nimblakar for Sector 36

Siddharth P Malhotra for Maharaj

Rahul Dholakia for Agni

Best Story (Original)

Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls

Vipul Mehta, Sneha Desai for Maharaj

Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

Rahul Dholakia for Agni

Best Series

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

Kota Factory Season 3

Gullak Season 4

Panchayat Season 3

Maamla Legal Hai

Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Series

Ravi Kishan for Maamla Legal Hai

Vijay Verma for IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup

Jaideep Ahlawat for The Broken News Season 2

Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Varun Dhawan for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Series

Ananya Panday for Call Me Bae

Neena Gupta for Panchayat Season 3

Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup

Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3

Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Series

Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

Arif Zakaria for Freedom at Midnight

Kay Kay Menon for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Raghubir Yadav for Panchayat Season 3

Durgesh Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Series

Richa Chadha for Heeramandi

Sanjeeda Sheikh for Heeramandi

Kani Kusruti for Maharani Season 3

Aaliyah Qureshi for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Sunita Rajwar for Panchayat Season 3

The winners will be announced during the award ceremony, which will take place in Jaipur on March 8 and 9.