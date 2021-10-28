I’m a greedy actor, so I’ll continue to strive hard: Gagan Arora

Last seen in the OTT series Tabbar, young actor Gagan Arora is on cloud nine these days with substantial recognition coming his way.

“After being part of a number of youth centric series for millennial focused channels, I knew that this can’t go on and on. My past series did make me a known face among the youngsters but I wanted to grow further. I needed to take that leap in my career. Thankfully, Ujda Chaman did give me a taste of mainstream world. But, I am greedy actor so I continued to strive hard. My last release gave me all what I asked for as an actor,” says College Romance, Basement Company and Girls Hostel actor.

Talking about his recent release, “When I was offered this role, I met with small accident and hurt my leg. So, I was like lo gya ek acchaa kaam haath se…but the makers planned it such that the things did fall in place with me limping for the earlier part of the series. But then, the lockdown happened and the work went on hold. I recovered in those months so eventually when we were back on the shoot post lockdown. I had to then recreate that limp-wali walk (laughs). Badi mehnat lagi…also the story was completely different from whatever I had done but the team’s conviction in me, saw me through.”

Arora will be next seen in two projects and both of which are slated for 2022. “I started as an assistant director and never in my wildest dream thought of acting someday. Today, I cannot think of anything other than acting. Lots of good work is happening and I am glad that many of my series are going into fresh season. Besides, I am happy to be part of an OTT series with none other than Madhuri (Dixit Nena) maam. And the icing on the cake is that Finding Anamika is her debut series. I have a very good role in it and hopefully second season is also in pipeline that will again see me back in the show,” he adds.

