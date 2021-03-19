Home / Entertainment / Web Series / I’m busy wrapping three web shows: Priyasha Bhardwaj
I’m busy wrapping three web shows: Priyasha Bhardwaj

Last seen in series like ‘Aarya,’ and ‘Mirzapur-2’, young actor-model Priyasha Bhardwaj believes that one right move in one’s career can change things overnight.
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Priyasha Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)

“When I got a chance to play a cameo in the series ‘Made in Heaven’, the encouraging response from the makers kept me motivated and going. Then ‘Aarya’ happened and it totally changed the scene for me. I got that overnight recognition and praise that a newcomer without a film background, yearns for,” said Priyasha, who extensively shot in Lucknow for a series after the lockdown.

Talking about her journey she said, “I’m a trained dancer and after quitting my corporate job I wanted to make a career in dancing. But, as luck would have it, I got a call for ad that brought me in the world of acting followed by more commercials and then web shows.”

Sharing her experience of playing a variety of roles in such short span of her career, Priyasha said, “After doing a nameless cameo in ‘Made in…’ I knew it that it’s going to be a fun-ride but my efforts should be twofold. So, I did a lot of acting workshops to polish myself before landing the role of Soundariya in ‘Aarya,’ and a housewife in ‘Mirzapur-2’ followed by playing a homosexual in my latest series. I actually feel lucky to have played so many diverse characters.”

Telling us about her recent release, she said, “Yes, it was after lockdown in winters last year when I got a pivotal role in ‘Love J Action’. I was thrilled to shoot in the old city side of Lucknow and I loved every bit of its architectural brilliance. I happy with the kind of response it has been garnering.”

Currently, she is busy wrapping her work slated for this year. “I’m busy with three OTT series simultaneously and trust me I’m so contented with kind of stories I am a part of. Now, I wait for more work to come my way, be it in films or TV,” said Priyasha.

