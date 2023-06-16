Indie films from Karnataka go global

From the International Film Festival Rotterdam in Netherlands to the New York Indian Film Festival — several independent films from Karnataka have made a mark at international events by winning awards and appreciation.

Trade expert Yateesh says, “The rise of digital distribution and streaming platforms have opened up opportunities for Kannada films to reach a global audience. Audiences are increasingly seeking diverse and authentic storytelling experiences. Effective marketing, film festival screenings and digital platforms have also contributed towards expanding the reach of Kannada cinema beyond regional boundaries.”

Will they work here, too?

Director Jaishankar Aryar, whose film Shivamma was screened at the Busan International Film Festival last year, feels that a larger audience for indie Kannada films is not feasible. “Typically, indie films will have less budgets to do the PR and promotion. That (promotion) is not required in international festivals. But there are many gems that don’t get released for a larger audience because of the financials. However, if a film is relatable, appeals to the audience and is promoted well, it will be celebrated by the masses,” he says.

What brings the international appeal?

Filmmaker Anu Vaidyanathan, known for her debut film Split which recently made it to Lighthouse International Film Festival this year, believes that the appeal comes from Indian feature films making it big. “Maybe RRR winning the Oscar for the song has something to do with it, alongside the making and release of the superhits Ponniyin Selvan, Kantara and the likes. Additionally, I really love how we seem to finally come into our own and not bow down to the powers that be for the bounties of the box office.”

Truth be told

Most indie films that have been released this year are based on political and cultural themes. Filmmaker Harshad Nalawade says, “A lot of independent films across the country are trying to explore various themes and showcase the truth. Digital filmmaking has empowered filmmakers to do courageous work and find an audience. For an international audience, this is a fresh window into urban and rural India’s current political and social environment.”

Evolving sensibilities

National Film Award-winning director Sagar Puranik says, “The sensibilities of indie filmmakers have become very universal in terms of the overall look and feel of the film that resonate with international audiences and juries.” His film Dollu (2021) had its first public screening at the Boston Film Festival this year and it won an award too. It also travelled to film festivals in Nepal and Dhaka (Bangladesh).