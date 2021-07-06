Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Industry bounced back faster than I expected: Zainab Shaikh

Actor Zainab Shaikh is happy that makers in the entertainment industry are quickly bouncing back on the work front.
By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Zainab Shaikh (Sourced)

The India’s Most Sansanikhej Kahaniya actor says, “A lot of work is happening now — training, gym, online-sessions, auditions, social media work and commercials. I have already given an audition for a web-series, and I am waiting for a positive revert from them. It was supposed to happen before, but then lockdown happened. Kaam karna (working) is really important and thankfully the government allowed us to shoot.”

She did not expect shoots to restart so soon. “With the kind of second wave we witnessed in April and May, I thought that deferment of work will continue for a long time. But thankfully things are unlocking fast, and we are back on the shoot mode. It’s not just about actors but it was vital for the whole lot of crew members and people externally associated with the shoots. It was imperative to get back to work for the industry and its people.”

The actor says that she was shooting for a web-series in Mumbai which went on hold.

“I have already shot some commercials and I expected them to be launched by now, but it’s all held up. You really feel sad when your completed work does not get to see the release for a long time. Most of them are stuck in post-production and for those that are complete, people are still reconsidering the timing of the release as the mood of audience is not too great.”

Sharing more about herself Zainab says, “I am from North India and was born in Bokaro, but I am a cosmopolitan. I’m half-Bihari and half-Bengali. I have majorly lived in Kolkata, Hazaribagh, Pune, Africa and many other places but finally settled in Mumbai. I have a connect with Lucknow and UP due to my mother’s side and its culture. I have been there with my parents but long back. Also, in my show, I played a Delhi-girl.”

