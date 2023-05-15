Inspector Avinash trailer: Randeep Hooda plays a cutthroat cop in this gory period drama

In the upcoming Jio Cinema series, Inspector Avinash, Randeep Hooda is supercop Avinash Mishra who doesn't wait for the court of justice to decide anything. He doles out his own brand of justice to criminals and culprits, involving plenty of gore and violence. His character becomes a one-man gang who takes matters into his own hands. (Also read: CAT review: Randeep Hooda shines in this thrill-a-minute ride from the Punjabi heartland)

Randeep Hooda in a still from Inspector Avinash.

The series is set in the late 1990s and is based on the true life adventures of Uttar Pradesh police officer Avinash Mishra who challenged the arms mafia. Criminals are scared of Avinash, the encounter specialist, who is a shoot first, think later kind of guy. In the trailer, he says, "I am a Shiv devotee. And I believe that fortune favours the brave. Mahadev!"

There's plenty of action and a lot of violence as Avinash and his team deal with the goons with their fists and guns. At one point, Avinash looks at the camera and asks, "What do you think? Am I a hero or a villain?"

On YouTube, fans commented on the trailer of the upcoming series. One fan said, "Hooda bhai...always rocks." Another shared, "Randeep Hooda versatile actor of all time now I’m happy let’s have something to watch." Yet another fan added, "Only watching for shalin."

Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra and Adhyayan Suman make up the ensemble cast of Inspector Avinash. The series has been written and directed by Neerraj Pathak.

Randeep made his OTT debut last year with the Netflix drama CAT. His last feature film was Salman Khan's Radhe in 2021. He also has the films Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz awaiting release.

In a statement, Randeep shared, "As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes. Mishra’s story is nothing short of a real-life modern day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what’s right and I am truly honoured to be a part of this heroic story.”

The series Inspector Avinash will be streamed for free on JioCinema from May 18, 2023.

