Internet reacts to Radhika Apte's Dalit wedding episode in Made in Heaven: 'Stunned at how beautiful it was'

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made in Heaven season 2 started streaming on Prime Video from Wednesday. In the new season, Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara and Arjun Mathur's Karan are back with grander weddings. Apart from managing their messy personal and professional lives, the wedding planners curated a bunch of dramatic weddings this season. Actor Radhika Apte featured as a Dalit bride in an episode directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Her Dalit-Buddhist wedding ceremony, in particular, is grabbing attention with many calling the episode the best of the lot this season. Also read: Made in Heaven season 2 review

Radhika Apte's Dalit wedding

Radhika Apte in a still from Made in Heaven (left); a glimpse of the Dalit wedding (right).

In the fifth episode of Made in Heaven season 2, titled The Heart Skipped a Beat, Pallavi Menke (Radhika Apte), an Ivy League lawyer and author has an inter-caste marriage. Pallavi, who is outspoken about her caste identity and wants to be treated as an 'equal', suggested her fiancé and she should marry in a Dalit-Buddhist wedding.

After rankling the traditional notions of the upper caste groom's family, Pallavi finally has the wedding she wanted. She wears a white and golden saree and walks up to her groom through pools of water, before the two take part in rituals conducted in the presence of Buddhist monks. They also pray to a photo of the late Dalit leader Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, which was kept next to a portrait of Lord Buddha.

Reactions to the episode

A person wrote on Twitter or X, "Literally best from all episodes... By the legend Neeraj Ghaywan..." One more said, "Watched this just last night and to be honest, I was stunned at how beautiful the end was and the fact that I’d never seen a Buddhist wedding. Love this episode the most! A little more dramatic compared to others, but totally worth it I guess!"

A person also wrote, "This episode by far has been best! Aesthetically the most pleasing as well!" One more said, "This was the most beautiful wedding." A person also said seeing the reactions, "Oh wow dude, dekhna padega ab toh (I will have to watch this now)."

A person also said, "Dalits would rather spend on education than these unreal weddings." Another one said, "It would have been better if they let Pallavi be more real and less of talking points of achievements. If they had just added one scene with her brother where they resolve their differences that would have felt real. The wedding was the most beautiful though."

About Made In Heaven

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the Prime Video show is an anthology series headlined by Karan Mehra and Sobhita Dhulipala, who play wedding planners. Theirs as well as their clients' narratives play out against the backdrop of lavish and expensive Indian weddings. Apart from Neeraj Ghaywan, Zoya and Reema, the episodes are directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Nitya Mehra.

