Is Park Min Young dating ‘wealthy man’ Kang? Her agency reacts

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim actor Park Min Young is reportedly dating a ‘wealthy man’ out of the Korean entertainment industry. While reports of her relationship speculations are doing rounds on the internet, her agency broke silence for the first time on the matter. She is currently filming for her new K-drama Love In Contract and her agency has requested time. Also read: Seoul connection: How K-dramas are building a bridge between India and South Korea

Park Min Young made her entry into the Korean entertainment industry with a popular commercial in 2005. Her first series was High Kick! Released in 2006 and later appeared in several sitcoms like Sungkyunkwan Scandal, City Hunter, Healer, Her Private Life, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Forecasting Love and Weather among others. According to Dispatch, the actor is currently dating a man named Kang Jong Hyun.

While the during of their alleged relationship is not out yet, the Korean news outlet mentioned that Park Min Young’s boyfriend is a ‘reclusive, wreathy man’ who holds several business tie ups with big companies like Vidente, Inbiogen, Bucket Studio, and Bithumb Live. Reacting to these claims, the actor’s agency Hook Entertainment issued a press note. Soompi quoted them saying, “We are in the process of confirming the facts. Park Min Young is currently filming for tvN’s drama ‘Love In Contract’, so our confirmation of the facts are delayed. We ask for your understanding that we are unable to quickly release an official statement."

Reportedly, Mr Kang is also the chairman of Bithumb, one of South Korea’s biggest digital trading platforms. The report added that Park Min Young is a frequent visitor to Kang’s luxurious villa in Hannam-dong. She has been allegedly spotted at his residence. It’s believed that Park Min Young was seen covered in clothes from head to toe, as she once made her way out of her ballet class and got inside Kang’s car. In another situation, reportedly the actor has also been spotted with Kang Jong Hyun’s mother while both were leaving his apartment together.

Earlier, Park Min Young confirmed dating rumours with City Hunter co-star Lee Min Ho in August 2011. However, the couple parted ways after five months. Ever since then, Park Min Young hasn’t gone public about her relationships. Previously, she denied relationship reports with Park Seo Joon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON