It’s never too late for comeback: Akshata Prabhu

After a decade of leaving behind a flourishing career in modelling and glamour industry, Akshata Prabhu made a comeback. She won an international title which led to what she once aspired as a teen — become an actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been into modelling for good 6-7 years, worked with a few leading brands, played lead in Marathi film Paathavni (2008) and featured in a chartbuster remix music video Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De (2004). But I gave up my career after facing issues like casting couch and many asking for undue favours,” says Prabhu who is also a paediatric dental surgeon.

She recalls, “I was getting good offers and have auditioned for project starring a big actor but I had to let go of the project due to negative experiences in the past. Then I started to look into another career option following which I cracked a medical exam and became a dentist. Now I am married and have a school going daughter so, I decided to make a comeback!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prabhu became first runners-up in Mrs India World (2019) and went on to win Ms International World (2021) in Florida, USA.

“So, I decided to up this beauty contest route also, me and my husband (also a dental surgeon) gave up our medical professions and zeroed on to establish our own production house to provide a platform to us as well as others. I was ready to go an extra mile to achieve for me one thing led to another. I never thought how it will happen but I had passion and faith that one can always make a comeback, it’s never too late!”

Prabhu started The International Glamour Project where teenagers, young girls and married women compete on a same platform irrespective of their age, weight, size, height and complexion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our short film The Rising Queens will be screened at the New York Film Festival in October. We shot it with five real participant-actors. Besides, we have shot a four-episode web-series capturing the journey of individuals from all over the country who aspire to be a pageant queen, actor or become a public figure. I feature in both as an actor, narrator, screenplay writer and visualiser. The film has been produced and directed by my husband Swaroop Puranik, also a theatre director,” she says.

Prabhu will be doing an international web-series as well. “I have signed a contract for an international web-series based on the book The Italians where I play United Nations ambassador Indira Gupta. The shoot will start next year in the US,” she concludes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}