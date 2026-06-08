Jameel Khan on Gullak's evolving family values: ‘Parents are giving up and doing a lot for you. Be grateful’ | Interview

When the SonyLIV web series Gullak first premiered in 2019, few expected the story of the Mishra family to become one of India's most loved web series. Over five seasons, the TVF show has won audiences over with its relatable portrayal of middle-class life, sibling bonds, family struggles and everyday joys. As Gullak returned with its fifth season, the Mishra family has entered a new phase of life. Annu (Anant V Joshi) and Aman (Harsh Mayar) are growing up, while Santosh (Jameel Khan) and Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni) are learning to adapt to changing times and family dynamics.

A still from season 5 of Gullak.

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In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jameel Khan, Harsh Mayar, Helly Shah and Anant V Joshi spoke about the show's journey, evolving family relationships, middle-class values and what makes Gullak resonate with viewers year after year.

On getting fifth season

For Jameel Khan, who has played Santosh Mishra since the beginning, Gullak reaching its fifth season is still hard to believe. “Not even in my wildest dreams did I think this would go on to become a cult show,” he says.

Reflecting on the journey, he adds, “This has been a roller coaster ride completely right from 2018-19 to 2026 and I feel blessed and proud to be a part of this show.”

His love for the series remains strong. He says “I will do whatever it takes to continue to be a part of the show and to be able to grow with it, to be able to contribute to it, and as a team give the best I can.”

15-day shoot of first season; no vanity vans

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{{^usCountry}} Harsh Mayar still remembers how simple theGullak set was during its first season. The actors often shared rooms while getting ready.He said, "Jameel sir, Vaibhav bhai and I shared a room. One would be working outside while another would be changing. It felt more like a theatre play." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harsh Mayar still remembers how simple theGullak set was during its first season. The actors often shared rooms while getting ready.He said, "Jameel sir, Vaibhav bhai and I shared a room. One would be working outside while another would be changing. It felt more like a theatre play." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What surprises him most looking back is the pace of production. He adds,“The first season was shot in 15 days. There wasn't a budget, there weren't many locations, just that house and the four of us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What surprises him most looking back is the pace of production. He adds,“The first season was shot in 15 days. There wasn't a budget, there weren't many locations, just that house and the four of us.” {{/usCountry}}

Gullak season 5 poster.

{{^usCountry}} Helly Shah on finding a home in Gullak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helly Shah on finding a home in Gullak {{/usCountry}}

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After joining Gullak as Dr Preeti in Season 4, Helly Shah says, “When I started my journey as Dr Preeti, it was just an introduction. They were creating curiosity and later figuring out how the character would evolve.”

The actor says joining TVF was an opportunity she couldn't pass up. She adds, “There was no second thought. Getting a chance to work with TVF and such a beautiful team was already a big deal.”

Now, with Season 5 giving Preeti a stronger storyline, Helly goes onto say, “There are such talented actors around me. Just doing readings with them and watching them perform, you learn so much.”

How Gullak captures changing Indian families

One of the key themes in Gullak Season 5 is how parents evolve alongside their children. As Aman and Annu step into adulthood, Santosh and Shanti are forced to rethink ideas about independence, personal space and family life.

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Jameel Khan says the theme feels especially relevant today, by saying, “I think it's important for parents to understand that these are different times. Kids will want their own space—not just physically, but space to grow, evolve and become themselves.”

He believes parents must learn to let go. “As adults and parents, our job is to give them that space to spread their wings and fly.”

Reflecting on what every parent hopes for, he adds, “You would want to be known by your children rather than the children being known by their parents.”

Jameel is equally direct about the responsibilities that come with parenting, “If you are not ready to be parents, don't have kids... If you decide to become parents, then you bloody well take up the responsibility and do a good job of it.”

Gratitude works both ways

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Jameel believes that while parents must evolve with changing times, children also need to recognize their parents' efforts. "Many times kids turn around and say, 'This is your responsibility as parents. What is so great that you've done?'" he says.

Calling that mindset being ungrateful, he adds, “Parents are giving up and doing a lot for you. Be grateful. Appreciate that.”

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