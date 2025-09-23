Jason Momoa says ‘nothing will ever come close’ to Chief of War finale. Here's why

Jason Momoa has called the season finale of Chief of War the highlight of his career, both as an actor and now as a director. The 45-year-old star co-wrote and directed the final episode, shot against the backdrop of Hawaii's lava fields and even as two nearby volcanoes erupted. Jason Momoa calls Chief of War finale the highlight of his career.(AP)

The battle at the Black Desert

The finale of Chief of War brought Ka’iana and Kamehameha together for a decisive showdown against rivals Keōua and Kahekili. Firearms, or what the characters call “red-mouthed weapons,” gave them the edge. The clash was filmed on the real Kalapana lava fields, a move producers initially resisted, but Momoa insisted it had to be authentic.

“At first, no one really thought it was going to be possible. And when we were at the very end of it, people that I really, really respect were like, ‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,’” Momoa told Hollywood Reporter.

He said, “You could have shot this in a Walmart parking lot, and you could probably put green screens up, like we normally do on other things, and just put down black and use it as lava fields. But you’re going to feel that we were there when the volcano went on.”

Also read: Who was Ka'iana? Jason Momoa's Chief of War brings the Hawaiian warrior's story to life

Momoa behind the camera

Known for roles in Aquaman and Game of Thrones, Momoa took on directing duties with help from his longtime stunt team. He says he mapped out every sequence, sometimes running between multiple units, shooting at the same time. “I had these lavender trainers on with my Malo and was just running from one side to another” he joked.

Cliff Curtis, who plays Keōua, compared Momoa’s multitasking to James Cameron's. “It’s very, very impressive to see him map it all out in his mind before it happened,” Curtis said.

Volcanoes erupt mid-shoot

Just before the cameras rolled, Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in nearly four decades. Hours later, Kīlauea also came alive. The cast and crew paused to review safety, then pressed on. “It was the biggest, most beautiful omen,” Momoa said. Rain fell only after the team wrapped.

Chief of War finale

The finale gave each lead character a moment of reckoning, including Kupuohi, Ka’iana’s wife, who finds clarity in a complex love triangle. For actor Te Ao o Hinepehinga, it was also about representation. “We had hundreds of Polynesians chanting that statement. You could just feel it, the sense of pride and achievement.”

The finale sets up new conflicts, with Kahekili declaring war and hints of shifting alliances ahead. Momoa says plans are in place for a second season, but no renewal has been confirmed.

For now, he calls the shoot unforgettable and “Nothing will ever come close to that.” The full first season of Chief of War is streaming now on Apple TV+.

FAQs

What is Chief of War about?

Chief of War is a historical drama following the rise of King Kamehameha and the unification of Hawai’i.

Why did Jason Momoa call the finale the highlight of his career?

Momoa co-wrote and directed the final episode, which was filmed on real lava fields during live volcanic eruptions.

Where was the Chief of War finale filmed?

The decisive battle scenes were shot on the Kalapana lava fields in Hawai’i.

Will there be a second season of Chief of War?

Plans are in place for season two, but Apple TV+ has not confirmed a renewal yet.

Where can I watch Chief of War?

The full first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+.