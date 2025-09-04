Jason Momoa's pink Birkenstocks and polish for Venice Film Festival red carpet is giving Barbiecore

It's 2025. Jason Momoa's pink Birkenstocks dominate the Venice Film Festival red carpet(Photos: X)

We point that out to say that a man wearing pink or painting his nails, shouldn't stop traffic, let alone make for a headline. And so this is not about a fawning PSA about Jason Momoa bending 'gender norms'. Instead, it's just us fawning over how he looks like a full meal dressed from head to toe in pink.

The Aquaman actor walked the red carpet for his film, In the Hand of Dante, which marked its premiere at the soon to conclude Venice Film Festival 2025. The blush pink dapper but casual suit with the laidback white V neck peeking through would have been enough to make the statement, but Jason, 46, elevated his whole look, potentially becoming the best of the night with his fuzzy pink Birkenstock Arizona sandals. The fact that the shade was a perfect match for his suit really itched our fashion OCD brains HARD — and that glossy coat of plush pink nail polish on his manicured toes? Chef's kiss. His trademark wild curls and black sunnies completed the look.

Now the pair Jason wore, was from Birkenstock's Concepts collaboration from 2023 marking it's 10-year anniversary celebrations, the shade in particular being an ode to the vibrant landscapes and culture of Miami. Now while we get that, the only thing our brains kept running off to was the erstwhile Barbiecore era (RIP). The world came together in the summer of 2023 to overdo Barbiecore to a point that each and any all-pink ensemble, irrespective of inspiration and context, will always be a dead ringer reminder of Margot Robbie's summer at the movies.

Coming to the purpose of his visit, In the Hand of Dante, directed by Julian Schnabel, is an adaptation of the 2002 novel by Nick Tosches. The film stars Gal Gadot, Martin Scorsese, Gerard Butler, Oscar Isaac, Al Pacino with Jason Momoa playing Rosario.

The film has released in theatres.