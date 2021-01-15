Jennifer Winget teases Code M season 2 on Army Day, watch

On the occasion of Army Day, Jennifer Winget has announced the second season of her web show Code M. She played the central role of Major Monica Mehra in the captivating season one and will soon begin shooting for its sequel.

Sharing a teaser video with a video message on Instagram, Jennifer wrote, "Code M season 2. Major Monica Mehra is back and her priorities haven’t changed!! It’s always going to be “country above family” for her, kyunki ek soldier ke liye desh hi sab kuch hota hai aur woh kisike liye nahi jhukta hai (the country is everything for a soldier and they don't bow down in front of anyone). Get ready to meet Major Monica Mehra in #Code M Season 2 on @altbalaji and @zee5premium. This #ArmyDay, we salute the brave souls who fought for our country. #CodeM Season 2 Filming Begins soon."

The first season had premiered in January last year and also starred Rajat Kapoor and Tanuj Virwani besides Seema Biswas in a cameo. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show was directed by Akshay Choubey. It revolved around a high profile army investigation into an encounter that left two terrorists and a soldier dead.

The Hindustan Times review of the show read, "The closest we have seen to Code M, a drama that takes a long hard look at Indian Army and its biases, is perhaps Shaurya – itself ‘inspired’ by Rob Reiner’s A Few Good Men. While the Code M makers offer us several unprecedented twists and a mind-blowing climax, it still holds striking similarities with the film."

The show, however, had unimpressive CGI work. "Makers seem to be on a cost-cutting spree with low-cost chroma screen and offer visuals that are funny without intending to be so. Driving scenes shot in a studio not just look bizarre and out of place, they also make a mockery of the impressive screenplay," the review read.