IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar celebrates Army Day, plays volleyball with soldiers. Watch video
Akshay Kumar has been stationed in Jaisalmer for the shoot of Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar has been stationed in Jaisalmer for the shoot of Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar celebrates Army Day, plays volleyball with soldiers. Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been shooting for his next film Bachchan Pandey, took time out to celebrate Army Day to play a game of volleyball and flag off a marathon.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:14 PM IST

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to celebrate Army Day on Friday. He shared a video of him playing a game of volleyball with men from the Indian Army.

Sharing it, he wrote: "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball." The short clip showed Akshay jump and hit the ball, which was deftly blocked by his opponent on the other side of the net.


Akshay and the rest of the men were dressed in black t-shirts and track bottoms. A referee sat on a raised seat at the nets, while a number of bystanders watched. A thick cloud of mist covers the surrounding area.

Akshay has been busy shooting for his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Videos of him at various shooting locations have landed on the internet, one of them was from Nachna Haveli in the city.

The actor too had shared the first look of his character from the film and had written: "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."

Also read: Bhavya Gandhi refutes report he was fired from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah after unprofessional conduct

Kriti Sanon, the film's lead heroine, has also been sharing pictures and videos from the place. On landing in the city and arriving at the Suryagarh hotel in the city, she had shared a number of short clips. At the start of the film's shoot, she had written on Instagram: "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go..."

While little is known about the storyline of the film, it also stars Prateik Babbar, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and others. It is being directed by Farhad Samji.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bachchan pandey akshay kumar indian army day bollywood

Related Stories

Akshay Kumar in the first look of Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar in the first look of Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar shoots for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, new videos land online

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar has been shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer for more than a week. Now, new videos have landed on the internet from the location. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Akshay Kumar has shared a new picture of himself on Instagram.
Akshay Kumar has shared a new picture of himself on Instagram.
bollywood

Akshay recalls ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’, fans shower him with memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Akshay Kumar has shared a new picture of himself, probably from the sets of a film, along with a hilarious punchline.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
bollywood

Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prepare to move into their house, their designer gave an insight into all the amenities the new home will have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pranutan Bahl made her film debut with Notebook.
Pranutan Bahl made her film debut with Notebook.
bollywood

Pranutan Bahl opens up about her equation with 'Kajol bua'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • Did you know that Pranutan Bahl and Kajol are related? Here's what the young actor has to say about her equation with 'Kajol bua'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
bollywood

Swara reacts to question on if right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have crush on her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Swara Bhasker, who has strong political opinions and does not hesitate to express them on social media, reacted to a question of whether right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have a crush on her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor may still be a student but on Instagram, she is quite a star. See her latest pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his apartment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his apartment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Taimur folds hands in front of cow, says ‘aur bajao’ as its owner plays Ole Ole

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his Fortune Heights residence. He folded his hands and enjoyed its owner playing film songs on his wind instrument.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan tastes his food.
Salman Khan tastes his food.
bollywood

Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan prepared some raw onion pickle in a new video shared by his 'sister', Bina Kak. Watch video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jude Boman Tony in a still from Kaala.
Jude Boman Tony in a still from Kaala.
bollywood

Delhi filmmaker Tarun Jain's Kaala explores racism beyond black and white

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The filmmaker shares the journey of writing and making the film, and how it transformed his own outlook towards racial discrimination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Masand has worked many years as a film journalist and critic.
Rajeev Masand has worked many years as a film journalist and critic.
bollywood

Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma agency, Kangana Ranaut reacts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma Cornerstone agency
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
bollywood

John Abraham shares pic of his muscular arm, fan calls it 'Google maps'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:20 PM IST
John Abraham shared a picture of his muscular arm and his fans are having a field day, with one calling it 'Google maps' and another joking about his was an ideal body for blood tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.(IANS)
Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.(IANS)
bollywood

Paresh Rawal to complete remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Paresh Rawal has been roped in to complete the remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan spent a big portion of his childhood in Allahabad.
Amitabh Bachchan spent a big portion of his childhood in Allahabad.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, how family never locked doors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared some memories from the days he spent in Allahabad as a child. He remembered how no one used to put locks on their doors, trusting their neighbours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in the film,
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in the film,
bollywood

Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

By Soumya Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in a film about the impossibility of being the perfect parent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in three Sarkar movies.
Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in three Sarkar movies.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan won't be seen in another Sarkar movie, says Ram Gopal Varma

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:09 PM IST
  • Ram Gopal Varma has said that he has no intention of making a Sarkar 4, although he is planning another project for Amitabh Bachchan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback pictures.
Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback pictures.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shares his pics, from 1942 to 2020, with some minor changes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose Instagram is full of throwback pictures from the black-and-white era, shared yet another one, this time from his childhood. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP