Akshay Kumar celebrates Army Day, plays volleyball with soldiers. Watch video
Actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to celebrate Army Day on Friday. He shared a video of him playing a game of volleyball with men from the Indian Army.
Sharing it, he wrote: "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball." The short clip showed Akshay jump and hit the ball, which was deftly blocked by his opponent on the other side of the net.
Akshay and the rest of the men were dressed in black t-shirts and track bottoms. A referee sat on a raised seat at the nets, while a number of bystanders watched. A thick cloud of mist covers the surrounding area.
Akshay has been busy shooting for his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Videos of him at various shooting locations have landed on the internet, one of them was from Nachna Haveli in the city.
The actor too had shared the first look of his character from the film and had written: "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."
Kriti Sanon, the film's lead heroine, has also been sharing pictures and videos from the place. On landing in the city and arriving at the Suryagarh hotel in the city, she had shared a number of short clips. At the start of the film's shoot, she had written on Instagram: "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go..."
While little is known about the storyline of the film, it also stars Prateik Babbar, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and others. It is being directed by Farhad Samji.
