Akshay Kumar in the first look of Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar shoots for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, new video from location lands online

Actor Akshay Kumar has been shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer for more than a week. Now, new videos have landed on the internet from the location. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:47 AM IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has been stationed in Jaisalmer for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey. Now, videos from his location shoot have landed online.

As per various reports, he was spotted leaving Nachna Haveli in the city. Video of him exiting the gate and getting into a waiting car is now online. He is seen wearing a brown jacket, while another person, a crew member or security staff in PPE costume, is requesting people to maintain distance while a fan's voice says: "Gate se nikalte hue, gaadi ke paas baith gaye (exiting the gate and getting into the car)."


In another video, Akshay is seen stepping out of the gate and waving to the waiting crowds, only this time he is dressed differently - he is in a loose maroon shirt, paired with jeans and has a gamjha (Indian towel) around his neck. As he steps out, he does a namaste and waves to fans. His security can be seen in black safari suits while a cameraman follows him with a tripod.


A week back, Akshay had shared the first look of his character in the film and had written: "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."


Prior to that, Kriti Sanon, who plays the female lead in the film, had been sharing a number of pictures from Jaisalmer. Sharing pictures from first day's shoot, she had written: "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go... @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @akshaykumar @farhadsamji @sknadiadwala @harjeetsphotography."She had earlier posted pictures and videos on the team's arrival at the city's Suryagarh hotel.


On January 2, the official social media handle of producer Nadiadwala Grandson had shared a picture from inside an aircraft as the team left for Jaisalmer. He had written: "New Year! New Beginnings! The GANG is all set to roll #NGEFamily is excited to kick start #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey. Shoot begins on 6th Jan in Jaisalmer!"

Also read: Bhavya Gandhi refutes report he was fired from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah after unprofessional conduct

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Prateik Babbar, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

