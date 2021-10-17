Joe Russo shares details about Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, Indian sister-series by Raj and DK

Joe Russo, one half of the director-producer duo Russo Brothers, has divulged new details about their upcoming Amazon Prime series, Citadel. The spy series will star Priyanka Chopra in the lead with Game of Thrones' Richard Madden.

Citadel's flagship series will star Priyanka and Richard and will release first. After that, the show's sister, regional series will be released. There is one in production in Italy, another one in India that will be directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man, and more.

Speaking to Variety about it, Joe said, “It’s sort of an experiment in narrative. It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They’re complementary narratives. It’s regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It’s a big experiment in community and partnership.”

Revealing more details to Screen Daily, he said, “They are completing development on it. The flagship show has been shooting in London. It’s almost done on its first season. Once that gets released then the series of other shows will get released. I believe the Italian show is first, and then there will be an Indian show and a Mexican show.” He added that more regional shows will kick into gear after season two.

He, however, did not share details about the show's plot. “It’s under wraps. It’s a big world set against the backdrop of a thriller. Each show features complimentary narratives, set in different locations, using different characters but are all tangentially associated with one of the two major organisations that are in the show," he said.

Joe first dropped hints about getting Priyanka onboard the show in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019. He said, “I’d love to work with Priyanka. I’m smiling only because we’re potentially talking to her about something, I’m just not going to say what yet."

Priyanka has been shooting for Citadel in London since earlier this year. She recently arrived in Valencia, Spain, for a new leg of shoot. She, too, has not been sharing any details about the show. She did, however, share pictures of herself on Instagram after getting injured on her forehead while shooting for an action sequence.

