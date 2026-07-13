Jordan Belfort's marriages revisited: All about ex-wives and present partner

The Paramount+ Original three-part documentary event, The Real Wolf of Wall Street, premieres globally on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Rather than relying on Hollywood drama, the docuseries aims to uncover Jordan Belfort’s rise and fall using thousands of internal FBI documents, rare archival footage, and firsthand accounts, with a special emphasis on the extensive input from his second ex wife, Dr. Nadine Macaluso, offering her perspective on their fairy tale-turned-toxic marriage.

The Real Wolf of Wall Street is about Jordan Belfort. (X/@wolfofwallst)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All three episodes will be available to stream at launch. As the documentary draws the attention towards Belfort's life, here are the details about his personal relationships

Current wife

Belfort is currently married to Argentine model Cristina Invernizzi, his fourth wife, after three previous marriages that have lasted for over thirty years in total.

They quietly married in a private Las Vegas ceremony, before moving to their main home to Miami, Florida. Invernizzi is an actress and model from Cordoba, Argentina, who met Belfort in Mexico. Since then, they’ve become a frequent presence at art shows and local charity events, presenting a united front as they handle media attention together

His steady relationship with his wife contrasts his past stories.

Belfort’s first wife

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He married his first wife, Denise Lombardo, in 1985, and their marriage lasted until their 1991 divorce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He married his first wife, Denise Lombardo, in 1985, and their marriage lasted until their 1991 divorce. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The reason of divorce was that she married Belfort before his financial success and as Belfort’s wealth grew, he became unfaithful which he has also admitted in his memoirs.

The marriage ended in 1991 after she discovered his ongoing affair with model Nadine Caridi.

After splitting, Lombardo stepped away from the media spotlight and built a career as a licensed real estate professional and corporate sales executive.

Also read: Who is Jamal Thomas and where is he now? Inside the shocking 2017 murder seen in Netflix's Worst Neighbor Ever

Belfort’s second wife

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shortly after his first divorce, Belfort married British born model Nadine Caridi in 1991. The marriage lasted over a decade and they both had two children before they divorced in 2005.

Their marriage faded as his substance abuse and controlling behavior escalated.

She has spoken publicly about the trauma and abuse she experienced. She filed for divorce in order to protect herself and their two children.

Caridi later moved to California, practicing as Dr. Nadine Macaluso. She holds a doctorate in somatic psychotherapy and runs a private practice focused on mental health education and trauma recovery.

Belfort’s third wife

Belfort’s third marriage was to Anne Knoppe in 2008, and they stayed married for about twelve years during his rebuilding. They split up amicably with no public fights or legal disputes, which was way much smoother than his first two marriages and they still work together on corporate training projects.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(By: Tusharika Tripathi)