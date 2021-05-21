'Just because you suffered...': Prince Harry says Charles' advice about accepting royal lifestyle made no sense

Prince Harry has said that he disagrees with a piece of advice that his father, Prince Charles, gave to him and his brother, William, when they were young. Harry said that Charles told them that they would have to accept the life that they were born into.

In The Me You Can't See, a documentary about mental health on Apple TV+, Harry spoke about the lack of help he received from his family when he opened up to them about his struggles. Harry said that his wife, Meghan Markle, had experienced suicidal thoughts after being attacked in the press and that their requests for help were met with 'total silence' from the family.

"My father used to say to me when I was younger, to both William and I: it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," he said. "That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer."

Harry continued, "In fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

Harry and Meghan announced last year that they would be stepping away from their duties as senior members of the royal family. They subsequently moved to California. In recent months, details of their fractured relationship with the royals have made headlines around the world.

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary just a few days ago. They are parents to Archie, born in 2019, and are expecting their second child, a girl.