Kajal Aggarwal: OTT has replaced television, big screen

With the pandemic taking over our lives, and playing a big role in deciding how we consume entertainment , actor Kajal Aggarwal feels OTT space has replaced other mediums, and hopes that it isn’t a permanent change.

“The film and television industry has definitely taken a hit because of the ongoing pandemic. OTT platforms have replaced television and the big screen experience as people have started watching content from the comfort of their homes,” Aggarwal says.

Last year, with the emergence of the pandemic and new way of living locked inside our houses, the web space cemented its position in the entertainment avenue, as the preferred medium for consuming content. It’s getting further propelled as the theatres remain shut.

For the actor, stepping into the virtual space was a natural progression. She made her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu’s Live Telecast earlier this year.

“The exciting part is, we can experiment with roles that are not the usual in mainstream cinema. After my debut, I am in talks for other shows as well, if I find anything interesting I will definitely take this further,” she reveals.

However, Aggarwal is looking forward to reopening of cinemas.

“I don’t think that the cinematic experience can be replaced permanently in the long run. That’s something that will always excite the audience and it will regain normalcy as soon as we combat Covid-19 crisis and the majority of the people get vaccinated,” says the 36-year-old.

Lately, she has been keeping busy and shooting back to back, from Ghosty to Uma to Acharya.

“It was wonderful working on Acharya. Working with Chiranjeevi sir was fabulous. This is the second time we are working together after Khaidi No. 150. I play a feisty girl from a small town. We followed all the Covid-19 protocols, created a bubble around the crew -- that was the only way to get around it and to finish as much as we could. We have a little bit left but we hope to finish it soon,” she says while signing off.