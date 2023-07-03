Kajol and Anil Kapoor reunite 24 years after Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain but have an argument. Watch

Twenty-four years ago, Kajol and Anil Kapoor starred opposite each other in late Satish Kaushik's directorial Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. Now, the two stars have reunited after all these years. However, it's not for a film or show, but to cross-promote their individual web series on Disney+ Hotstar. (Also Read: Kajol says why she would put Ajay Devgn on trial: I'm sure he'd accept all charges)

Kajol and Anil Kapoor will both be seen in Hotstar shows this month

While Anil Kapoor stars as the formidable villain Shelly Rungta in Sandeep Modi's Hindi adaptation of popular action thriller The Night Manger, Kajol will be seen as a lawyer in Suparn Verma's legal drama The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, the Hindi adaptation of popular American show The Good Wife. The series will release on July 14.

Kajol calling Anil

In a new promotional video posted by Hotstar, Kajol is seen calling former co-star Anil Kapoor on the phone. After they exchange pleasantries, Anil starts singing the title track of Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, much to the annoyance of Kajol.

Anil's tips to play a lawyer

When Kajol tells Anil she plays a lawyer in The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, Anil says she should take tips from him as he played a lawyer very early in his career. Anil might be referring to his lead role of a lawyer in Subhash Ghai's 1985 courtroom drama Meri Jung.

Who's the better villain?

Anil and Kajol are seen arguing whose show is better. While Kajol claims her show has a lot of drama and even a sex scandal, Anil hits back saying his villainous role has ample scope for drama and even some sex appeal. He then says, “Bobby ko bevakoof banane se koi villain nahi ban jata,” referring to Kajol's award-winning turn as a villain in Rajiv Rai's 1997 thriller Gupt: The Hidden Truth, in which she plays Bobby Deol's girlfriend and frames him and his love interest, played by Manisha Koirala.

Kajol gets the last laugh

Kajol gets the final word in the argument with Anil as she says the most villainous act was that of releasing the first four episodes of The Night Manager in March and then making the viewers wait for four long months for the remaining three that dropped last week on June 29. The two then disconnect the call and inform their teams that they won't be able to cross-promote their shows further.

