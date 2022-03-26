Kangana Ranaut gives 'reality check' to 'badtameez' Lock Upp contestants: 'Yahan mar-mar ke aaye ho. Stop your attitude'

Kangana Ranaut, the host of the captivity-based reality show Lock Upp, called the contestants rude as she gave them a reality check. Kangana's comments came after actor Chetan Hansraj was evicted from the show by the makers themselves for misbehaving with jailor Karan Kundrra. In the Judgement Day episodes on the weekend, where Kangana assesses the performance of the contestants during the week, she told them to not let the success of the show go their head. Also Read| Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj evicted in five days for misbehaving with jailor; viewers say, 'don't mess with Karan Kundrra'

A promo of the judgement day episode of Lock Upp was shared on Alt Balaji's Instagram account on Saturday. In the video, Kangana tells the contestants, "India ke sabse controversial, bigde hue, high-maintenance, badtameez celebrities kyun kehti hun? dekhiye ek to aaplogo ko na kuch reality check ki bahut jyada zaroorat hai (Why do I call you the most controversial, misbehaved, high-maintenance, and rude celebrities? First of all you all really need a reality check)."

Kangana said, "We might call it an 'atyachaari' (oppressive) jail, but you, me, and the entire world knows it that eventually it is a show and all of you are artistes like me. My work might be something else, but I also have a contract according to which I get remuneration." She added, "Jaisi ki aap logo ko har ek ko unki munh-maangi qimat di gayi hai (just like all of you have gotten the price that you asked for). So this attitude of yours, like you are doing everyone a favour, change it."

"Aap log apne marzi se yaha pe hain, aur mar mar ke, doob-doob ke aaye ho (You came here of your own will, and that too desperately). I have earlier also said that I won't tolerate rudeness with my jailor or my guards, but you guys crossed all limits last night."

Kangana also told the contestants to not take too much credit for the success of the show, which recently crossed the 100 million views mark to become one of the most-watched reality shows on OTT. She said, "Please remember, 35 more are waiting outside (to enter the show), and whatever contestants who left the show, do you think their exit changed anything here?"

Viewers of the show supported Kangana's reaction in the comment section, with one calling it "much-need." Another wrote, "wow amazing." One Instagram user commented that every contestant on the show, except comedian Munawar Faruqui, misbehaves.

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. Five contestants have been evicted until now.

