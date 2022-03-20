Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kangana Ranaut praises Poonam Pandey's ‘art of seduction', on Lock Upp: ‘You should run a school, coach us too’

Kangana Ranaut's comments were in reference to a task on Lock Upp where Poonam Pandey was asked to play a 'seductress'.
Kangana Ranaut praises Poonam Pandey on latest episode of Lock Upp.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Poonam Pandey's performance during a recent task on Lock Upp left host Kangana Ranaut impressed. In the Judgement Day episode of the captivity-based reality show, Kangana assesses the performance of the contestants. On Saturday's episode, she was seen praising Poonam for her “art of seduction”. Kangana's comments were in reference to a task where Poonam was asked to play a part of a ‘seductress’. Also Read| Lock Upp's Poonam Pandey says she tried to kill herself many times due to ex-husband's abuse: 'He'd beat me like a dog'

In the latest episode of Lock Upp streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player, Kangana was seen telling Poonam that she should even start a school to teach the art of seduction. “Poonam, aapne jo apna act kiya. role play kiya, nahi sach mein hi bahut hot tha (Your act, the role play, it was really very hot)," Kangana said, drawing laughs from the other contestants. Poonam, who could be seen blushing at Kangana's comments, replied, "Thank you, ma'am."

Kangana Ranaut further told Poonam, "Matlab mujhe bhi bahot hot laga to (even I found it hot so) you can imagine how hot it was." The actor recalled that Poonam had said soon after her entry in Lock Upp that seduction is an art. She agreed with Poonam on this comment, and said, "Aapne jo kaha tha ki ye seduction jo hai wo ek art hai, ek kala hai. Aur mai usse sehmat hu, aur aapki wo kala dekh kar main ye kehna chahti hu ki aap bahut acche kalakaar hain. (You said seduction is an art, I agree with you, and after seeing your performance, I want to say that you are a very good artist)."

RELATED STORIES

Kangana even went on to say that Poonam should start a school where she will teach others the art of seduction. She said, "Prachin Bharat mein jo 64 kalayein sikhayi jaati thi striyo ko, usme se seduction bhi ek thi. Har ek stri sikha karti thi, to aapko aisa kuch school bhi chalana chahiye, hum log bhi usme admission le lenge, humko bhi coaching do (In ancient India, women were taught 64 art forms, one of which was seduction. Every woman used to learn that. You should also start such a school, we will also enroll there, coach us also)." Poonam laughed at Kangana's comments and exclaimed, "Hey Bhagwaan! (Oh my God)."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. Apart from Poonam, the show has Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal. among others as its "controversial celebrity" contestants.

