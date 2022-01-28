Kapil Sharma says Harbhajan Singh criticised him after flop show in front of Nita Ambani, reveals how he took revenge

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's first Netflix stand-up special released on Friday. Titled Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, the special chronicles his journey from Amritsar to Mumbai and all the challenges he faced through it.

During one segment of the show, Kapil spoke about how he was once called to perform for IPL team Mumbai Indians and how it bombed quite badly. Kapil said that his friend and cricketer Harbhajan Singh once got him onboard to perform only for his team mates and team owner, Nita Ambani. However, things did not go as smoothly as they should have.

Kapil was talking about when he had already won the Laughter Challenge and big names had started calling him to perform for them. “Harbhajan Singh once called me up and said would you perform for Mumbai Indians? I was so awestruck and said wow,” Kapil said about the incident. Upon reaching the venue, he realised there were just 15 people in the audience, which included Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Nita Ambani and others.

"And all my jokes were also about poor people, how we would enjoy puris and chole in Amritsar. Nita Ambani looked at me and thought, ‘What country is he from? What is gareeb (poor)?' I told them my dad was a cop and she must think, ‘Being a cop must be a hobby, he surely had a business’.” Kapil said that none of his jokes landed on the rich people in the audience.

Kapil added that Harbhajan was also tense as Kapil was invited to perform on his recommendation. At the dinner after the performance, Kapil met people from the team when Harbhajan told him in front of everyone, “Paaji I have seen you are so good on TV but during a live performance….right?” The words hurt Kapil so much that he took a hike from the event.

But karma got Bhajji soon. Kapil said that a few days later, he was watching a Mumbai Indians match in which Harbhajan conceded 3-4 sixes in an over. “Us din main thoda relax hua. Maine text kia Bhajji ko. ‘Paaji kabhi kabhi net pe jo admi khelta hai, haina? TV pe nai hota (Then I relaxed a bit after that day. I texted Bhajji, ‘Brother, sometimes we play better during net practice than we do on TV)’.”

