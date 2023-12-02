Sunil Grover teases Australia tour, mid-air fight with Kapil Sharma as he joins him for Netflix show: 'We'll go by road'

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have joined hands again after several years for a new comedy show. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Netflix shared a video giving a glimpse of the duo talking about the new show. (Also Read | Kapil Sharma's new comedy show to air on Netflix; Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda join him. Watch)

Kapil and Sunil join hands

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover will be seen together on a new Netflix show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video started with Kapil saying, "Hi guys, this is Kapil Sharma." Sunil Grover then faced the camera standing next to Kapil and said, "And you know who I am." Both of them next said that they would be on a show on Netflix. Kapil then suggested that they be part of the show together.

Sunil talks about not travelling to Australia

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kapil said, "So we're going to be in more than 190 countries." Sunil then teased him saying, "Forget Australia though." When Kapil asked why, Sunil added, "Let's avoid it." Kapil said, "But they are waiting." Sunil nodded his head and added, "Okay. But we won't go by air, we will go by road." Kapil agreed to this.

Who else will be on the Netflix show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rest of the cast including Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh also joined them. As they all tried to get into the frame pushing each other, Kiku said, "Thoda jagah do yaar hum kat rahe hai (Give me some space, I'm getting chopped off in this frame)." Krushna Abhishek teased, "Maine pehle hi bola tha na jab yeh aayega na toh sabka thoda thoda katega (I told you, if he returns, everyone will get chopped)."

Fans excited about Sunil and Kapil's Netflix show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was captioned, "Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai (The moment you were waiting for, is here)! @kapilsharma and @whosunilgover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!" Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Dr Gulati is back!!" Another person commented, "Divided by (aeroplane emoji), United by Netflix." An Instagram user said, "Can't wait finally Gutthi is back.

What happened between Kapil and Sunil

Kapil and Sunil worked together in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. After a fight, Sunil walked out of the show. In 2017, Kapil and Sunil reportedly had an altercation mid-air when they were on their way back from Melbourne, Australia. Following this, Sunil quit Kapil's show. On the shows, Sunil played the characters of Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Rinku Devi and Gutthi among others.

About the new show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a Netflix press release, the show will be a "fresh, new and exciting comedy extravaganza to his fans around the world". While not a standalone comedy special, the fresh new series promises double the laughter and heightened entertainment in every episode. The show vows to bring back the quirks and, most importantly, the incredible warmth that the Kapil family is known for, Netflix said.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON