Kapil Sharma's new comedy show to air on Netflix; Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda join him. Watch

Nov 14, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show became a rage among the viewers. Many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan often made appearances.

Comedian Kapil Sharma has partnered with Netflix for a new comedy show. Kapil, who ruled the Indian television scene with his popular celebrity chat series The Kapil Sharma Show, will now bring a "fresh, new and an exciting comedy extravaganza to his fans around the world", a Netflix press release said. (Also Read | After Ranbir Kapoor, ED summons Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan in Mahadev betting app case)

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda will be seen in a new comedy show on Netflix.

Joining him on the new adventure are his fellow members from The Kapil Sharma Show-- Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. Kapil also made the announcement on social media through a video skit that also featured Archana, Krushna, Kiku and Rajiv.

Joining him on the new adventure are his fellow members from The Kapil Sharma Show-- Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. Kapil also made the announcement on social media through a video skit that also featured Archana, Krushna, Kiku and Rajiv.

While not a standalone comedy special, the fresh new series promises double the laughter and heightened entertainment in every episode. The show vows to bring back the quirks and, most importantly, the incredible warmth that the Kapil family is known for, Netflix said.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy has made him a household name across India for many years.

"We’re incredibly proud to further our partnership with him and bring the King of Indian Comedy, alongside his beloved and well-known castmates, to Netflix for an all-new comedy show. Kapil will continue to make India laugh and also entertain millions of his viewers globally now, from his new address-Netflix," she added.

Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show became a rage among the viewers after it premiered on Sony in 2016. Many stars of Indian cinema, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, often made appearances on the popular show to promote their latest work.

