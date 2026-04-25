Karan Johar confirms Koffee With Karan will be back with season 9 on Diwali

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally announced the revival date of his hit talk show, Koffee With Karan. The show was last on air in 2024.

Karan Johar has hosted all the seasons of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During a chat with The Week, the filmmaker was asked by an audience member about the tentative date of Koffee With Karan's return. With a smile, Karan said, “Diwali. Season 9.”

Who was on season 8?

Koffee With Karan season eight was mighty controversial with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone facing the worst of it. The couple was heavily trolled for their comments about their relationship. Other guests of the season were Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Koffee With Karan has been on air since 2004 with Karan hosting all eight seasons. The show has given desi pop culture some of its most controversial moments. From Sonam Kapoor and Deepika skewering Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi's not-so-polite words for Aishwarya Rai. Hardik Pandya faced heavy backlash for his comments about his dating life on the show as well and Alia suffered for years for a misfired rapid fire question. The worst controversy of Koffee With Karan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Koffee With Karan has been on air since 2004 with Karan hosting all eight seasons. The show has given desi pop culture some of its most controversial moments. From Sonam Kapoor and Deepika skewering Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi's not-so-polite words for Aishwarya Rai. Hardik Pandya faced heavy backlash for his comments about his dating life on the show as well and Alia suffered for years for a misfired rapid fire question. The worst controversy of Koffee With Karan {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The worst of it all was faced by Karan himself, who was dubbed ‘the flagbearer nepotism ’ by Kangana Ranaut on the show, a tag that he has not been able to ward off over all these years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The worst of it all was faced by Karan himself, who was dubbed ‘the flagbearer nepotism ’ by Kangana Ranaut on the show, a tag that he has not been able to ward off over all these years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A 2017 episode of Koffee with Johar with Kangana had gone viral after the 'Queen' actor famously labelled the host Karan as the "movie mafia" even calling him a "stereotypical villain" in her professional journey. The interview sparked intense debate around insiders vs outsiders in Bollywood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 2017 episode of Koffee with Johar with Kangana had gone viral after the 'Queen' actor famously labelled the host Karan as the "movie mafia" even calling him a "stereotypical villain" in her professional journey. The interview sparked intense debate around insiders vs outsiders in Bollywood. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last week, Kangana in an interview with ANI, clarified that she doesn't view Karan Johar negatively. She described him as someone who openly embraces a flashy, lighthearted persona and has a strong sense of humour.

"I don't think Karan Johar is a bad person. You know, I think he's very proudly just superficial, flaky, flashy. He likes that. He's very proud of that, and I think he has an amazing sense of humour. So I don't think I have a problem with Karan Johar as such," said Kangana Ranaut.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava ...Read More Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON