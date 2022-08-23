Karan Johar finds hate for Koffee With Karan ‘entertaining’: 'Why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it?'

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular shows on TV and OTT ever since its inception. But over the years, the show has seen its fair share of controversies as well and also some hatred from viewers. Many have criticised the show and Karan for lowering the level of discourse in Bollywood and promoting a culture of gossip. In a recent interaction, Karan called the hate and trolling ‘entertaining’. Also read: Taapsee Pannu on Koffee With Karan: ‘How has a show become a validation?’

Koffee With Karan began in 2005 when it aired on Star World. The seventh season began last month, moving from TV to OTT. It streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has seen almost every major Bollywood personality appear as a guest in its 17-year-run.

Recently, Karan spoke to The Hindu about the hate and trolling that comes his and the show’s way. He said, “So, I don’t know how much of the hate and trolling is actually about the show; it’s really more about the fact that a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon. A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much.”

Karan has openly discussed the trolling that comes his way on the show this season, something that he says is a conscious decision. “I’ll be honest; I’m definitely not justifying anything to anyone, but I feel like I owe it to myself to talk about it. It’s cathartic for me. I feel sometimes, if I don’t talk about it, people may think that I’m actually still affected by it,” he said.

Koffee With Karan’s latest episode had Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra as guests. This week, the couch will see Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani grace the show. New episodes of the show stream every Thursday at midnight.

