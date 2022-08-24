Karan Johar reveals the two celebs he will never invite on Koffee With Karan: 'Not brave enough to even ask'

Koffee With Karan has been on our TV screens (and lately mobiles and tablets too) for close to two decades now. Over the course of seven seasons, scores of film stars and filmmakers have graced Karan Johar’s couch as guests on the popular talk show. However, there are still some big names, who have never been on the show as guests, and Karan Johar feels it will remain that way for at least a few of them. In a recent interview, Karan revealed the two celebs who are unlikely to ever be on the show. Also read: Karan Johar finds hate for Koffee With Karan ‘entertaining’

Koffee With Karan began in 2005 when it aired on Star World. The seventh season began last month, moving from TV to OTT. It streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has seen almost every major Bollywood personality appear as a guest in its 17-year-run.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Karan Johar was asked if there is any celeb he could not get on the show despite trying. The filmmaker responded, “Well, I did bring it up once with Rekha ma’am, even as recently as a couple of seasons ago. I was very keen to have her appear on the show, but she wasn’t convinced. But after that, I felt she has such an exotic, beautiful mystery about her… it has to be protected always. So I didn’t push it after that.”

In the same interview, Karan also spoke about his friend and mentor Aditya Chopra and how getting him on the show would also be a challenge. “Will I ever have Adi on KWK… I mean, I think I’m not brave enough to even ask him, right,” Karan said.

Koffee With Karan’s latest episode had Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra as guests. This week, the couch will see Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani feature on the show. New episodes of the show stream every Thursday at midnight.

