Karan Tacker: The projects you say no to shape your career

So far, actor Karan Tacker’s career has been less about quantity, as he focused more on the quality of his character on-screen. Having done three daily soaps, he stopped taking up fiction shows, and focused on hosting and reality shows. Then came OTT. In an industry where being seen is critical, he says he has been an “extremely patient” guy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That is the one thing I have always gotten as advice, and I have always heard people say when they are speaking to others, that the game is of the wait,” he says, adding, “It is the projects you say no to that really end up shaping your career. Somewhere I realised with the way I have dealt with my career, had I said yes to a whole lot of things back in the day, maybe I wouldn’t have been in the place I am today, talking to you.”

This is why he didn’t take up even just about any more TV or film offers that came his way.

“I am very patient for my next projects. Fortunately for me, I have shot for the most aspirational project I have been a part of, so I am happy and excited for people to see it. I have already got something on my plate. As long as I can do quality work, the quantum of it doesn’t matter. Agar quantum kaam hi karna hai toh phir TV pe bhi kar sakte hain,” adds Tacker, who was seen in Special OPS and Special OPS 1.5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before his statement is taken as an attack on the small screen, the 35-year-old explains is quick to clarify, “Obviously, what happens is when I speak like this, is it can be misconstrued that ‘you are not giving respect to TV’, but the thing is this is a choice you make as an actor for your career. It just somewhere stems from that.”