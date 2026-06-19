Why Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung's characters don't rescue each other, explained by We Are All Trying Here director

When director Cha Young Hun teamed up with writer Park Hae Young for the slice-of-life Korean drama We Are All Trying Here, backed by SLL, audiences knew they wouldn't be getting a textbook television romance. The 12-episode K-drama, subverted almost every trope in the book. The series is a black comedy slice-of-life melodrama that aired on Netflix and JTBC simultaneously from April to May 2026.

We Are All Trying Here: Cha Young Hun on why Koo Kyo Hwan & Go Youn Jung don’t fix each other.(JTBC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It follows Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who remains the only member of his university film club “The Eight” without success after 20 years. Overwhelmed by anxiety, envy, and fear of failure, he hides his insecurity behind constant, excessive chatter. He eventually finds unexpected emotional refuge in Byeon Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), a sharp film producer dealing with her own trauma.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, director Cha Young Hun opens up about normalizing therapy, rejecting saviour tropes and addressing the cardigan hug scene where Eun Ah wraps Dong Man in her sweater.

Normalizing the Burnout

HT: Eun Ah is introduced as a producer known for her harsh script critiques, yet we immediately see her vulnerability. She seeks counseling, and her emotional exhaustion is clinically documented—a rare depiction of mental healthcare in K-dramas. How did you approach this scene to normalize therapy while maintaining dramatic tension?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Cha Young Hun: Unlike in the past, psychiatric counseling is no longer viewed as something shameful in Korean society. Much like visiting a doctor when you catch a cold, it has become an ordinary part of life—a place people naturally turn to when they are emotionally exhausted or struggling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cha Young Hun: Unlike in the past, psychiatric counseling is no longer viewed as something shameful in Korean society. Much like visiting a doctor when you catch a cold, it has become an ordinary part of life—a place people naturally turn to when they are emotionally exhausted or struggling. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} That is why I wanted the counseling room in the series to feel familiar and approachable rather than exceptional. Since the counseling office operated by the company exists in a fictional setting, I did try to give it a slightly more minimalist and science-fiction-inspired aesthetic. I'm not sure how successfully that came across on screen.[Laughs] {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is why I wanted the counseling room in the series to feel familiar and approachable rather than exceptional. Since the counseling office operated by the company exists in a fictional setting, I did try to give it a slightly more minimalist and science-fiction-inspired aesthetic. I'm not sure how successfully that came across on screen.[Laughs] {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The most important thing about this sequence was that Eun Ah, who is usually extremely guarded when it comes to talking about herself, needed to reveal a deeply personal part of her past in this space and nowhere else. To allow her to lower her defenses, I designed the counseling room to feel warmer, safer, and more intimate. I also asked that the doctor maintain a consistently objective and understated demeanor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most important thing about this sequence was that Eun Ah, who is usually extremely guarded when it comes to talking about herself, needed to reveal a deeply personal part of her past in this space and nowhere else. To allow her to lower her defenses, I designed the counseling room to feel warmer, safer, and more intimate. I also asked that the doctor maintain a consistently objective and understated demeanor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The doctor listens to Eun Ah's painful confession without any visible emotional reaction, while she speaks about a past tragic enough to bring her to tears as though she were telling someone else's story. Rather than heightening or forcing emotion, I believed that quietly observing Eun Ah through that restraint, silence, and composure would allow viewers to feel her pain more deeply.

Director Cha Young Hun at the press conference of We Are All Trying Here. (SLL)

Part II: Dismantling the saviour trap

HT: The relationship between Dong Man and Eun Ah is often described by fans as 'they don't try to rescue each other'. How did you ensure the romantic arc never fell into the saviour trap, despite the natural temptation to have one character fix the other?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cha Young Hun: Eun Ah is the only person who looks at Dong Man, someone widely regarded as a nuisance, without any prejudice. And that warm, accepting gaze finally allows him to settle down. Having spent so long talking incessantly out of anxiety, Dong-man gradually lets down his defenses and begins to share his honest thoughts and his screenplay with her.

In the early part of the story, it may seem as though Eun Ah is the one who unilaterally supports and guides an isolated Dong-man. But as their relationship develops, Dong Man begins to see beyond Eun Ah’s composed exterior and realizes that, like him, she is also someone desperately in need of help and understanding.

Both of them have been isolated in their own ways, longing for someone to reach out to them. It is through that deep sense of empathy that their relationship grows beyond a conventional romance and develops into a strong sense of solidarity. And that solidarity becomes even more powerful because it is not built on solving each other’s problems directly, but on patiently waiting, supporting, and encouraging one another until each person is able to stand on their own.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ultimately, I think this drama is about how human beings, who cannot truly live alone, are only able to affirm their own worth through empathy and solidarity with others—and in that sense, find salvation. Everyone is struggling against feelings of worthlessness in their own way as they try to prove their value. That is why I felt the relationship between Dong Man and Eun Ah could not be one in which one person simply rescues the other. Instead, it had to be a story of mutual salvation, where two people reach out to one another and help fill what the other lacks. That was something I wanted to express throughout the series.

Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung's sweater scene. (Netflix)

Addressing the swaddled sweater scene

HT: The scene where Eun Ah wraps Dong Man inside her sweater sparked intense debate online. Some suggested a different framing might have conveyed comfort better. How do you respond to the criticism that the scene looked less like comfort and more like a grown man being swaddled? Was there a specific emotional truth you were trying to capture with that specific blocking?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cha Young Hun: I am well aware of the criticism that some viewers felt uncomfortable with that scene, and I feel both sorry and saddened by that response. At the same time, I wanted the moment to be more than a simple embrace between two romantic partners.

When Dong Man finally opens up about his deepest fears after being given the opportunity to direct his first film, Eun Ah responds by sharing a story from her own childhood—a time when she herself was consumed by fear and anxiety. Listening to her story, Dong Man finds himself empathizing with the frightened child she once was. And through Dong Man’s compassionate expression, Eun Ah, in turn, catches a glimpse of her younger self—the child who suffered from a fear of abandonment and cried alone. In that sense, the embrace is directed toward Dong Man, but it is also an act of embracing her younger self.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What Eun Ah needed most as a child was a strong mother, someone who would protect her unconditionally. That is why I did not see this embrace as a conventional romantic gesture between two lovers. I wanted it to evoke something fundamentally maternal: the kind of unconditional support that does not judge whether someone is right or wrong, good or bad, but simply embraces them completely.

The unusual image of Eun Ah wrapping Dong Man inside her sweater was an attempt to visualize overwhelming support and protection—the desire to completely shield another human being from the harshness of the world.

Perhaps the expression itself was too rough in the process of trying to convey that emotion visually. I genuinely find it unfortunate that the scene made some viewers uncomfortable. At the same time, it grew out of my attempt to create a visual symbol of solidarity—of one human being offering another unconditional support and encouragement. It was also rooted in Eun Ah’s earlier remark that the purpose of her life was to become a “strong mother.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung in a still from We Are All Trying Here. (Netflix)

The Power of bouncing back

HT: If you could leave viewers with one single line from the series that encapsulates everything you and the team wanted to say, what would it be?

Cha Young Hun: If I could leave viewers with a single message from the series, it would be these words from Eun Ah as she talks about Dong Man: “Even when he’s crying in pain, somehow he just brushes it off and bounces back. Watching him, I sometimes think, ‘Ah, so it’s possible to bounce back that lightly. Then why am I still holding on to something that happened so long ago and struggling with it?’ Watching him gives me strength. Maybe one day I’ll be able to brush it off and bounce back like that too, as though it were no big deal.”

We may spend our entire lives struggling against feelings of worthlessness. But I sincerely hope that I, everyone who encountered this drama, and indeed all of us, can find a way to rise again after those moments of pain—to brush it off, bounce back, and keep moving forward as though it were no big deal.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON