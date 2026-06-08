Add some K-drama to your hair: 5 curling tools for soft Korean-style waves

It's not just K-beauty, K-pop and K-dramas from Korea that are making waves. Soft Korean-style waves as a hairstyle have also become one of the most go-to even in India. Marked for their natural movement, airy texture, and effortless elegance, these waves create a youthful and polished appearance without looking overly styled. Unlike tight curls or dramatic Hollywood waves, Korean-style waves focus on soft bends, volume, and a smooth finish. And the right curling iron, wand, or styling tool can make all the difference in recreating this trend at home. These hairstyling tools are perfect for Korean-styled waves (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

What makes Korean-Style waves unique? Korean-style waves are characterised by loose, flowing curves that frame the face naturally. The main goal of Korean waves is to create movement and volume while maintaining a soft, healthy appearance. And the use of larger barrel sizes, lower heat settings, and styling techniques can help in creating these unique Korean waves.

Styling tools to create Korean waves 1. Large barrel curling Irons

Large barrel curling irons are among the most popular tools for creating Korean-inspired waves. Barrels measuring between 32 mm and 38 mm produce loose curls that naturally relax into soft waves. These curling irons work particularly well on medium to long hair. The larger barrel prevents curls from becoming too tight and helps create the signature S-shaped wave pattern commonly seen in Korean hairstyles.

Look for features such as:

Adjustable temperature controls

Ceramic or tourmaline coating

Fast heat-up technology

Automatic shut-off functions

Ceramic barrels distribute heat evenly, reducing the risk of hot spots and minimising hair damage.