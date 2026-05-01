From sneakers to diamonds: Suryakumar Yadav shares his off-field fashion secrets

Suryakumar Yadav, aka SKY, is not only loved for his performance on the cricket field but also for his style off the field. For him, cricket and style are not two different things. Known for his fearless batting and calm confidence, Surya brings the same approach to his personal fashion as well. He likes to keep it relaxed, yet expressive. Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his fashion game (Instagram) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Whether it’s a simple T-shirt and joggers or adding a subtle accessory like a watch or a diamond pendant, he believes in keeping things balanced. He reflects on how certain accessories can hold emotional value, reminding him of his journey and hard work. From travel essentials to grooming tips for fans, his take on style is easy to follow—simple choices, thoughtful additions, and confidence in your own personality.

In a candid interview with HT Shop Now, Suryakumar Yadav, who has recently partnered with De Beers, shares a glimpse into his life beyond the cricket field, and how his style has evolved with his game.

Q: How would you describe your personal fashion style off the field?

Surya Kumar Yadav: I would describe my style as relaxed but expressive. I like keeping things comfortable, but I also enjoy adding elements that reflect my personality, whether it’s through colours, layering, or accessories. Over time, I’ve started appreciating pieces that are timeless and meaningful rather than just trend-driven. That’s where something like a natural diamond stands out for me as it’s effortless, real, and never goes out of style.

Q: What’s your go-to outfit when you're not playing cricket?

Surya Kumar Yadav: When I’m off the field, I usually keep it simple with sneakers, well-fitted denims or joggers, and a clean T-shirt or hoodie. I believe even the simplest outfits can stand out if styled right. I like adding one refined element, like a watch or a subtle natural diamond accessory, to elevate the overall look. Just keeping things balanced and sharp.