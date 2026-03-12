Edit Profile
    Your summer shirt upgrade starts here: Smart, breathable shirts from Van Heusen, Peter England and more

    Brands like Van Heusen, Peter England, Allen Solly and U.S. Polo Assn. continue to offer reliable shirts that work for office wear, outings and everything else.

    Published on: Mar 12, 2026 2:33 PM IST
    By Samarpita Yashaswini
    FAQs

    Our Picks

    Van Heusen Cotton Men's Slim Fit Shirt (VHSFRSLBJ01503_Green 44)View Details...

    Van Heusen Cotton Men's Solid Slim Fit Formal Shirt (Vhsfrslbn06814_Medium Blue 42)View Details...

    Van Heusen Men's Cotton Slim Fit Shirt (VHSFFSLB363431_Purple 44)View Details...

    Peter England Men's Everday Regular Fit Solid Shirt | Cotton Rich | 5-Pin Pocketing LilacView Details...

    U.S. POLO ASSN. Solid Cotton Shirt for Men - Regular Fit, 100% Cotton, Breathable & Comfortable, Full Sleeves Mens Casual Shirts - XXL, WhiteView Details...

    Cotton shirts are widely considered one of the best wardrobe staples for summer because the fabric is breathable, lightweight and moisture-absorbing, which helps keep the body cool even during long workdays. Unlike synthetic materials, cotton allows air to circulate easily, making it a comfortable option for hot and humid weather.

    Premium cotton shirts for men to look stylish with ease (Pinterest)
    Premium cotton shirts for men to look stylish with ease (Pinterest)

    Another reason cotton shirts remain a favourite among men is their versatility. A crisp cotton shirt can be styled formally with trousers and a blazer for office meetings, worn with chinos for smart-casual dinners, or paired with denim and sneakers for relaxed weekend outings. The same piece can easily transition between professional and casual settings.

    For this HT Shop Now list, I have focused on cotton shirts from some of the most popular and trusted menswear brands, including Van Heusen, Peter England, Allen Solly and U.S. Polo Assn. These brands are known for their quality fabrics, tailored fits and timeless designs that make them reliable choices for everyday wear.

    Cotton shirts for men

    This premium cotton shirt from Van Heusen features a subtle micro-check pattern that adds a refined touch to everyday office wear. Designed in breathable cotton with a slim-fit silhouette, it delivers both comfort and a sharp look.

    Styling tip:

    Pair it with charcoal trousers and leather formal shoes for a polished work outfit.

    A solid cotton shirt is a wardrobe essential, and this pick from Van Heusen offers a clean, versatile design. The breathable fabric and slim fit make it ideal for professional settings and formal occasions.

    Styling tip:

    Wear it with navy trousers and a structured blazer for important meetings.

    Checkered shirts are timeless, and this option from Van Heusen combines classic design with comfortable cotton fabric. The slim fit enhances the silhouette, making it suitable for both office and semi-formal occasions.

    Styling tip:

    Pair it with beige chinos and loafers for a smart business-casual outfit.

    This everyday shirt from Peter England offers a minimal and versatile design that easily fits into work wardrobes. The cotton-rich fabric provides breathability, while the regular fit ensures all-day comfort.

    Styling tip:

    Style it with black trousers and classic formal shoes for a dependable office look.

    This casual cotton shirt from U.S. Polo Assn. brings a relaxed yet stylish vibe to everyday dressing. The breathable cotton fabric keeps it comfortable while the regular fit makes it easy to wear for casual plans.

    Styling tip:

    Pair it with denim and white sneakers for a laid-back weekend outfit.

    Another reliable option from Peter England, this slim-fit shirt offers a tailored look while maintaining comfort through its cotton-rich fabric. It’s a practical pick for daily office wear.

    Styling tip:

    Match it with tailored trousers and a leather belt for a refined professional appearance.

    Crafted from pure cotton, this shirt from Allen Solly combines comfort with a modern slim-fit silhouette. The brand is known for blending formal and casual aesthetics, making this shirt suitable for multiple occasions.

    Styling tip:

    Pair it with khaki chinos and loafers for a smart-casual dinner look.

    This cotton formal shirt from Amazon Brand - Symbol offers a classic design with everyday practicality. The regular fit ensures comfort, while the breathable cotton fabric makes it suitable for long workdays.

    Styling tip:

    Wear it with formal trousers and derby shoes for a clean office outfit.

    Cotton shirts for men: FAQs
    Cotton is breathable and moisture-absorbing, allowing air to circulate and helping keep the body cool during hot weather.
    Slim fit shirts create a sharper silhouette, while regular fit shirts offer more comfort and freedom of movement.
    They can be paired with jeans, chinos or sneakers to create relaxed yet stylish outfits.
    Yes. Cotton shirts with structured collars and tailored fits are widely worn in professional environments.

