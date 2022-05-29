Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Amid rumours of him dropping out, Munawar Faruqui's team confirms he'll join shoot later

Even as all participants were seen at the Mumbai airport, leaving for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Munawar Faruqui was not spotted there. His team has now confirmed that he is very much a participant on the Rohit Shetty show, but will join the team later. The shoot begins next month. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui writes poem for girlfriend Nazila, compares her to light)

Munawar was spotted in Andheri with his girlfriend Nazila and even shared a post for his comedy show in Mumbai on Sunday. "Mumbai this sunday book now - Link in Bio #munawarfaruqui #dongritonowhere #munawarkijanta #munawarwarriors," he captioned his post. Later, he also shared the fan craze he encountered at another show on Saturday, He posted a short video on his Instagram Stories that showed crowds cheering for him as he came up on the stage.

This led many fans to speculate if he had dropped out of Khatron Ke Khiladi even though he had been earlier confirmed as a participant. A News18 report said that Munawar's team confirmed he will go to Cape Town later, and join the shoot. Munawar recently featured on and won the winner's trophy on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp.

A glimpse of Munawar's post.

On the show, he was seen alongside Payal Rohatgi, Babita Phogat, Zeeshan Khan, Azma Khan, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj. Payal emerged as the runner-up on the show.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss OTT winner Prateik Sehajpal, his co-contestant Nishant Bhat, influencer Mr Faisu aka Faisal Sheikh, TV stars Shivangi Joshi and Chetna Pande, among many others were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they left for Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Kanika Mann and Aneri Vajani will also be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

