Munawar Faruqui writes poem for girlfriend Nazila, compares her to light. Fans want them to marry soon

Munawar Faruqui, who was declared the winner of Lock Upp in May, on Saturday posted a series of photos with his girlfriend and social media personality Nazila. The stand-up comedian is seen posing with Nazila in the new photos he shared on Instagram, which he captioned with self-written poetry. Read more: Munawar Faruqui says his closeness with Anjali Arora on Lock Upp 'wasn't easy' for girlfriend Nazila

“Ab nahi hai hum charago ke mohtaj, uski ankhein mehfile roshan karti hai. Mai kitaaben fir se almari me rakh aaya hun, Suna hai woh ba-kamaal insaan padti hai,” Munawar captioned his post. It loosely translates to, “I don’t need lamps anymore, her eyes can light any occasion. I have packed away my books, I have heard she reads people well.”

Munawar Faruqui posed with girlfriend Nazila in new photos.

Munawar’s latest post featuring Nazila, whom he fondly referred to as ‘Naz,’ during his Lock Upp stint, without ever confirming their relationship, garnered the attention of fans. While some appreciated their chemistry, others wanted to see them married soon.

One Instagram user commented on Munawar’s photos, “Madeee fort eachhh ottherrr.” A fan called them, “Bhaiya Bhabhi (brother and sister-in-law).” A person also wrote, “Beautiful couple.” Another Instagram user also commented, “Nazar na lage (ward off evil eye).” One fan also appreciated the comedian’s poetry, writing, “Kya baat hai bhai and bhabi (Wow, brother and sister-in-law), awesome pose and shayari (poetry).” One user wrote, “Bhai jaldi nikah karlo (Get married soon).”

Munawar Faruqui recently celebrated his Lock Upp win by throwing a party in Mumbai, where he entered the venue holding Nazila’s hand. Earlier on Thursday, the two, as well as fellow Lock Upp contestant, Anjali Arora, were spotted at the screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad, where they also posed for photographers. Actor Payal Rohatgi was also spotted attending the film screening.

Prior to his appearance on the reality show Lock Upp, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui had been facing a tough time. Several shows of the stand-up comedian, slated for different cities in India, were cancelled.

