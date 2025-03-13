Kim Kardashian calls Nita Ambani the ‘Kris Jenner of the Ambani family’, Khloe gushes over her soft hands

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian talked about coming to India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony last year in the latest episode of their reality show The Kardashians. Kim was seen recollecting her interaction with Nita Ambani, and she compared the mother of the groom to Kris Jenner. (Also read: On The Kardashians new episode, Kim Kardashian has a meltdown over lost diamond at Ambani wedding) Kim Kardashin and Khloe Kardashian talked about attending Anant Ambani's wedding.

Kim and Khloe talk about Ambani wedding

During the episode, Khloe talked about the Ambani family and said, “I want to point out how much that family does for their people leading upto the wedding. They would do a different good deed every day. One day they paid for 5,000 people's groceries for a year. Another day they paid for 2,500 people's weddings. Their wedding is really opulent but they are also giving back in a really great way.”

More about Ambani wedding

Kim was seen thanking Nita Ambani for inviting them to the wedding. Kim then added, “Nita Ambani, she is the groom's mother. She is like the Kris Jenner of the Ambani family.” Khloe said, “She has to be one with the softer hands who I have met all my life. Like seriously! Softer than tatums.” The clip from The Kardashians also showed Kim holding Anita Ambani's hands and walking together towards the main area, to meet the groom and the bride. Khloe said that she walked behind Kim and let her have the moment.

The Ambani wedding was a star-studded affair last year. It was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

The Kardashians is an American reality television series focusing on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family.